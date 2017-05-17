NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round — Day 3 Recap

Five teams punch tickets to 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series

May 17, 2017

Note – Information in this release does not include tonight's game between Bellevue (Neb.) and Davenport (Mich.). Additional details will be added no later than Thursday morning.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Opening Round Schedule | Results) Five teams claimed spots in the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series Wednesday in day three action of the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round. Play finishes tomorrow with the remaining four spots in the World Series on the line.

For the second year in-a-row, The Master's (Calif.) was the first team – outside of World Series host Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) – to punch a ticket to the 61st annual event. The Mustangs become only the fourth team seeded lower than No. 3 to qualify for the event after downing the Lawrenceville Bracket No. 1 seed Georgia Gwinnett, 9-1.

The Mustangs were then joined as qualifiers by Golden State Athletic Conference rival Hope International (Calif.), which claimed the banner in the Lima Bracket. The Royals will be making their first-ever appearance in Lewiston.

Missouri Baptist, which reaches the World Series for the second time in program history, won the Hutchinson Bracket, while Oklahoma City – the toped ranked team entering the event – won the Oklahoma City Bracket and Faulkner (Ala.) claimed the banner in the Montgomery Bracket. The Stars are earn a spot in the World Series for the 15th time in program history. Faulkner will be making an appearance for the fifth-straight season.

Indiana Tech had another notable day at the plate today. Through two wins, the Warriors tallied 43 runs on 48 hits, including 12 home runs. Indiana Tech opened the morning with an NAIA Opening Round Record (single-game combined runs scored) 25-24 victory to eliminate Midland (Neb.). The squad then downed Oklahoma Wesleyan, 18-14, to force the “if necessary” game tomorrow.

The Bellevue Bracket, which had its schedule adjusted due to inclement weather, Bartlesville Bracket, Hattiesburg Bracket and Kingsport Bracket will all be in action tomorrow.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship, click here. You can also follow the action on the NAIA's Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (PlayNAIA) and Instagram (playnaia) using #NAIABaseball.