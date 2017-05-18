2017 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships Qualifiers Announced

Event scheduled for May 25 – 27 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

May 18, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Schedule) The NAIA has officially announced the complete entry list for the 66th annual Men's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships and 37th annual Women's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. The events will be held at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala., May 25 – 27. The Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Sports Commission, in partnership with the city of Gulf Shores, are the hosts for the fourth-consecutive year.

The multi-events kick off the NAIA National Championships on May 25 with the men's decathlon at 10 a.m. CDT. In the women's heptathlon, event's get started at 10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies are scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 25 and precede trials of the relays.

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting the events on www.NAIANetwork.com. A subscription package to view the entire three-day event is $14.95. For more information, including how to register and sign-up for an account, click here.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Men's & Women's Outdoor Track & Field National Championships, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Qualifiers

Men's Qualifiers by School – HTML

Men's Qualifiers by Event – HTML

2017 NAIA Women's Outdoor Track and Field National Championships Qualifiers

Women's Qualifiers by School – HTML

Women's Qualifiers by Event - HTML