2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athletes Announced

144 student-athletes honored

May 19, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Friday that 144 men's golf student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athletes. Midland (Neb.) leads the way with six individuals.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, click here.



2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Golf Scholar-Athletes - PDF