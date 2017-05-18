2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Tennis Scholar-Athletes Announced

109 student-athletes honored

May 18, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Friday that 109 men's tennis student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Tennis Scholar-Athletes. Mobile (Ala.) leads the way with six individuals.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.

