2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Tennis Scholar-Athletes Announced
May 18, 2017
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Friday that 147 women's tennis student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Tennis Scholar-Athletes. Doane (Neb.), Indiana Wesleyan and Southwestern (Kan.) all lead the way with seven individuals.
In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.
To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, click here.
2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Tennis Scholar-Athletes - PDF