2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship Quarterfinal Recap

No. 11 William Woods pulls off major comeback

May 18, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

MOBILE, Ala. – (Bracket) (Video Recap) (Schedule & Results) With quarterfinal matches over at the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship, only four programs remain in the running for a national title. The event is being held in Mobile, Ala. at the Mobile Tennis Center for the fourth-straight year. Two of the 2016 semifinalists remain in the field heading into Friday.

Defending national champion and overall No. 1 Georgia Gwinnett remains perfect on the season after picking up yet another 5-0 win, this time over No. 9 LSU Alexandria (La.). The Grizzlies earned the quick sweep after No. 1 singles Valeria Poda kicked off the match defeating LSU Alexandria's Sara Andrade. All three doubles matches also went to Georgia Gwinnett to advance the Grizzlies into Saturday play.

The chance for a 2016 national championship rematch is still alive as No. 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) also captured the 5-0 victory over No. 10 Indiana Wesleyan in the quarterfinals. Much like the Georgia Gwinnett win, the Blue Raiders were able to hold off the Wildcats and secure their place once again in the national semifinals. With the loss, Indiana Wesleyan ends its 18th appearance to the field with a now 21-4 all-time record.

No. 3 Keiser (Fla.) was not able to end its contest in a sweep as No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) picked up two wins. However, Keiser secured the win after sweeping all three doubles competitions to take the 5-2 victory. In singles play, William Carey took its lone two team points after wins from Aleksandra Grela and Nataliia Baliaeva. Keiser also earned two singles wins and added that with all three doubles matches to excel into the national semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The final match of the day brought the most excitement as No. 11 William Woods (Mo.) throttled back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat No. 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) in a thrilling 5-4 win. In only its second year, and first year with the current coach, William Woods is into the national semifinals after falling in the quarterfinals last season. The Owls used four-straight singles victories to outlast the Bees and advance into play on Friday.

Semifinal action will start Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. CDT with the winners advancing to the national championship.

For more information on the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis National Championship, click here.