2017 Women's Golf National Championships Preview

Action tees off Tuesday, May 23rd at 7:30 a.m. EDT

May 22, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Pairings – First Round | Second Round) The 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships tees off Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. EDT at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The 23rd annual event is a four-round 72-hole, stroke play event that takes place over the course of four days, concluding with the final round on Friday.



The NAIA and women's golf national championships host Keiser (Fla.) are providing live scoring through Golfstat. To access the live scoring, click HERE. [There will be a daily video recap, available through Stretch Internet. The video will be posted by 8 p.m. EDT each day on NAIANetwork.com.



The Women's Golf National Championships is held at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., for the first time. The national championships have traveled to nine states and 15 different golf courses in its history. The state of Florida has hosted the Women's Golf National Championships five previous times with the most recent coming in 2004. Delray Beach Golf Club in Delray Beach, Fla., held the first Florida-based Championship in 1997.



In a field of 161 golfers, each team competes with five golfers and the top four scores posted each day count toward the team standings. The tournament field is cut after 54 holes and reduced to 17 teams and 40 individuals (including ties). Pairings and start times are established by the tournament director in consultation with members of the event's tournament committee and the NAIA Championship Manager. The field will be re-grouped and divided into four groups for the third and final round. Golfers will be grouped according to the standing of their team and individual scores.



In case of a tie for the team championship at the conclusion of regulation play, the teams tied for the championship will proceed to a hole designated by the tournament committee as the first playoff hole. All five players on each team involved in the playoff will play the hole and count the best four scores. This process will continue until a champion is determined.



In the case of a tie for the individual medalist at the conclusion of regulation play, the individuals tied for the championship will proceed to a hole designated by the tournament committee as the first playoff hole. Play will continue from the designated holes until a champion is determined.



The 161-player field consists of 18 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, 12 at-large berths and 11 individual qualifiers.



After winning back-to-back titles and its third overall championship last year, Keiser highlights the field with three returning first team All-Americans Elsa Westin, Rebecka Holmstrom and Caroline Retabi. Holmstrom ranks in the top 10 in multiple statistical categories this season including – average score (75.81), par-three scoring (3.18) and par-five scoring (5.05).

William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD Savannah (Ga.), the 2016 national co-runners-up, are back in the field after the Owls earned their 14th-straight American Midwest Conference title and SCAD Savannah claimed the No. 1 at-large bid. The Owls and the Bees are returning one member each of the 2016 All-Tournament Team, Katie Warren (William Woods) and Paulina Camacho (SCAD Savannah).

The competition includes every team that finished in the top 10 at last year's championships: Keiser (No. 1), SCAD Savannah (No. 2), William Woods (No. 2), SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) (No. 4), Cumberlands (Ky.) (No. 4), Texas Wesleyan (No. 4), Oklahoma City (No. 7), Bellevue (Neb.) (No. 8), USC Beaufort (S.C.) (No. 8) and Dalton State (Ga.) (No. 10).

In addition to Keiser's three national titles, two other qualifying teams have claimed at least one red banner, including Oklahoma City's seven championships and British Columbia with four titles.

The 11 individual qualifiers include seven automatic selections and four at-large individuals.



For additional information of the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships, click here.