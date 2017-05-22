New Legislation: Drug Testing Establishment, Penalties and Reinstatement

Keywords: Drug Testing, Post-Season, Penalties, Reinstatement, Eligibility

May 22, 2017

In this week's brief, we will discuss new legislation approved at this year's convention in regards to the new drug testing policy which will go into effect August 1, 2017. We will discuss the establishment, general penalties, and the reinstatement process of this new policy. All of this information will be available in Article VII of the 2017-18 NAIA Official and Policy Handbook. This brief will be the first in a series of briefs that will discuss the topic of drug testing.

Establishment of the NAIA Drug Testing Policy- Article VII, Section A

Starting in the 2017-2018 academic school year, the NAIA will begin drug testing at all NAIA National Championships and Invitational competitions. All drug testing will be conducted by Drug Free Sport. Students will be selected for testing at random and the testing can occur at any point during the championship. Athletes selected will be required to submit two samples at the time of testing, however the second sample will only be used if the first sample tests positive. Due to the short length of championships, drug testing results will not be available until after the championship has concluded. The NAIA will notify the athlete's institution once the results have been collected. At the time a student-athlete is tested, medical exemption forms will not be accepted, they must be on file prior to the testing date.

If a student tests positive for one or more NAIA banned substance, the student's institution has the right to appeal the results. All appeals will be reviewed and ruled on by The National Drug Testing and Education Committee. If a student has a completed a medical exception form, a copy of this form will need to be included in the appeal documentation.

A helpful resource to learn more about the drug testing program and NAIA banned substances, is the myPlaybook Drug Free Sport course, which can be found through the NAIA Academy. While these education tools are not a requirement for eligibility, the NAIA strongly encourages all athletes and athletic department personnel to use these resources to educate themselves to ensure a complete understanding of what is all involved in this new process.

Student-Athlete Penalties – Article VII, Section B

For a student who has been charged a first offense for testing positive for an NAIA banned substance, The following penalties will occur:

- The student must stop all competition in ALL NAIA championship, invitational and emerging sports;

- The student will be suspended in ALL NAIA championship, invitational and emerging sports for 365 days from the date the testing took place (not the date when the results were determined);

- Will be charged one additional season of competition for the sport in which the student test positive; and

- The student will be charged a season of competition in ALL other NAIA championship, invitational and emerging sports.

If a student tests positive a second time, that student-athlete will lose all remaining eligibility within the NAIA.

The penalties listed above are for eligibility purposes. Later, in this series, we will discuss reporting of individual sport competition results, individual sport team scores and reporting of team sport competition results when it comes to a positive test result.

Drug Testing Considerations

When purchasing items over-the-counter, it is very important to read the ingredients that are found in that item. The ingredients in similar products can vary greatly, so verification that the item you are purchasing does not contain a banned substance is very important. Do not assume your product is not on the banned substance list. For further guidance on banned substances, please consult your athletic trainer and athletic director.

