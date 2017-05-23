Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America Teams Announced

National champions Georgia Gwinnett captures most players on list
May 23, 2017
Article Image
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America teams Tuesday. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, with 16 and 17 student-athletes being named to both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett led all programs with six players spread across both All-America teams. Jordan Cox, Kevin Konfederak, Connor Clements and Gilad Berman represented the first team, while Rafael Coutinho is on second and Federico Herrera Duran earns Honorable Mention. Coxwas also named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Xavier (La.) and Keiser (Fla.) have the next-most student-athletes earning honors with four each spread across the three teams.

Four Xavier (La.) players achieved All-America status after the Gold Rush fell, 5-0, in the championship match against the Grizzlies. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) was one of seven teams to fill up the rest of the First Team and were joined by – Campbellsville (Ky.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), Southeastern (Fla.), Northwestern Ohio, Westmont (Calif.), William Carey (Miss.), William Woods (Mo.), Arizona Christian, Asbury (Ky.), Judson (Ill.), McPherson (Kan.), Middle Georgia State, Reinhardt (Ga.), San Diego Christian (Calif.) and Tabor (Kan.) make up the rest of the First and Second Teams.

Chase Hodges of Georgia Gwinnett was named the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Coach of the Year for both men and women after leading both of his team's to national championships. The men earned their fourth-straight title while the women earned their third in four years.

2017 NAIA Men's Tennis All-America Teams
First-Team  
Brendan Aguilar Campbellsville (Ky.)
Fabio Perasso Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Kevin Konfederak Georgia Gwinnett
Jordan Cox Georgia Gwinnett
Gilad Berman Georgia Gwinnett
Connor Clements Georgia Gwinnett
Bastien Sorg Keiser (Fla.)
Arthur Bonnaud Keiser (Fla.)
Denis Porcic Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
David Veliz Southeastern (Fla.)
Theo Baudin Northwestern Ohio
Luke Whalen Westmont (Calif.)
Vladyslav Ladygin William Carey (Miss.)
Oscar Barreiro William Woods (Mo.)
Antoine Richard Xavier (La.)
Catalin Fifea Xavier (La.)
   
Second-Team  
Alberto Lapiedra Arizona Christian
Joshua Turnquest Asbury (Ky.)
Rafael Coutinho Georgia Gwinnett
John Mittvick Judson (Ill.)
Clement Raymond Keiser (Fla.)
Julian Turosienski Keiser (Fla.)
Ivan Solans Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Joan-Marc Fajula Rodriguez McPherson (Kan.)
Nishanth Rebello Middle Georgia State
Radu Popa Northwestern Ohio
Fabio Pereira Reinhardt (Ga.)
Leonardo Urquidi San Diego Christian (Calif.)
Illia Filanchuk Tabor (Kan.)
Lucien Samitier William Carey (Miss.)
Moses Michael Xavier (La.)
Karan Salwan Xavier (La.)
   
Honorable Mention  
Enzo Douillac Arizona Christian
Juan Mateus Bethany (Kan.)
Victor Ahlbeck Campbellsville (Ky.)
Marc Lerch Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Ryo Takeda Georgetown (Ky.)
Federico Herrera Duran Georgia Gwinnett
Mark Gueswell Hastings (Neb.)
Kyle Rae Hope International
Alonso Tellez Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Tomas Depiaggio Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Jesus Quesada Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
Mark Simons Mobile (Ala.)
Emory Deloach Reinhardt (Ga.)
Aliaksandr Meliuk San Diego Christian (Calif.)
Borja Perez Tennessee Wesleyan
Cole Guy Texas A&M-Texarkana
Philipp Sibbel Westmont (Calif.)
Chrisitan Barbieri William Woods (Mo.)