2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams Announced

National champions Georgia Gwinnett earns five honors
May 23, 2017
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America teams Tuesday. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, with 16 and 17 student-athletes being named to both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett had five players spread across All-America teams. Valeria Podda, Klara Dohnalova and Chiara Di Salvo represented the first team, while Emerald Able and Margarida Abreu earn Honorable Mention status. Podda also named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), who fell to the Grizzlies in the championship match, also earned five All-American honors.

Making up the rest of the All-American lists are student-athletes from Indian Wesleyan, Keiser (Fla.), Campbellsville (Ky.), San Diego Christian (Calif.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Tabor (Kan.), Northwestern Ohio, Cumberlands (Ky.), William Carey (Miss.), Xavier (La.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), Davenport (Mich.), Georgetown (Ky.), Hastings (Neb.), LSU-Alexandria (La.), McPherson (Kan.), Mobile (Ala.) and Arizona Christian.

Chase Hodges of Georgia Gwinnett was named the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Coach of the Year for both men and women after leading both of his team's to national championships. The men earned their fourth-straight title while the women earned their third in four years.

2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams

First Team  
Valeria Podda Georgia Gwinnett
Klara Dohnalova Georgia Gwinnett
Chiara Di Salvo Georgia Gwinnett
Rachel Bottorff Indiana Wesleyan
Megane Bianco Keiser (Fla.)
Kaede Amano Campbellsville (Ky.)
Alexandra Shchipakina Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Minja Gligic Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Mariah Plauth Mobile (Ala.)
Brittany Augustine San Diego Christian (Calif.)
Camille Gbaguidi SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
Jessica Emoto Tabor (Kan.)
Amanda Schneider Northwestern Ohio
Isabella Dale Cumberlands (Ky.)
Jelena Djordan William Carey (Miss.)
Charlene Goreau Xavier (La.)
   
Second Team  
Volcy Boilevin Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
Puck Luttikhuis Davenport (Mich.)
Shae Henry Georgetown (Ky.)
Kelsey Brown Hastings (Neb.)
Alex Mella Indiana Wesleyan
Julianna Heino Keiser (Fla.)
Maria Prados Cid Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Fiona Curty Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Sara Andrade LSU-Alexandria (La.)
Brittany Zipf McPherson (Kan.)
Lena Schwerdtfeger Mobile (Ala.)
Alisa Reshetnikova Northwestern Ohio
Aleksandra Grela William Carey (Miss.)
Alyona Vasilyeva Georgia Gwinnett
Juliana Goncalves Keiser (Fla.)
Tia Okano Arizona Christian
   
Honorable Mention  
Mikayla Morgan Arizona Christian
Bolor Enkhbayar Campbellsville (Ky.)
Emerald Able Georgia Gwinnett
Margarida Abreu Georgia Gwinnett
Lizzie Bauss Indiana Wesleyan
Gisela Amor LSU-Alexandria (La.)
Laia Charles LSU-Alexandria (La.)
Preeti Gokhale Middle Georgia State
Lilian Blasque Missouri Valley
Karina Rovira SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
Paige Murdock SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
Vladica Djurdjevic Northwestern Ohio
Nataliia Beliaeva William Carey (Miss.)
Alba Salinas William Woods (Mo.)
Zlata Shuraeva William Woods (Mo.)