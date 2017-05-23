2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams Announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America teams Tuesday. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, with 16 and 17 student-athletes being named to both the first and second teams.
National champion Georgia Gwinnett had five players spread across All-America teams. Valeria Podda, Klara Dohnalova and Chiara Di Salvo represented the first team, while Emerald Able and Margarida Abreu earn Honorable Mention status. Podda also named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), who fell to the Grizzlies in the championship match, also earned five All-American honors.
Making up the rest of the All-American lists are student-athletes from Indian Wesleyan, Keiser (Fla.), Campbellsville (Ky.), San Diego Christian (Calif.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Tabor (Kan.), Northwestern Ohio, Cumberlands (Ky.), William Carey (Miss.), Xavier (La.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), Davenport (Mich.), Georgetown (Ky.), Hastings (Neb.), LSU-Alexandria (La.), McPherson (Kan.), Mobile (Ala.) and Arizona Christian.
Chase Hodges of Georgia Gwinnett was named the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Coach of the Year for both men and women after leading both of his team's to national championships. The men earned their fourth-straight title while the women earned their third in four years.
2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams
|First Team
|Valeria Podda
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Klara Dohnalova
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Chiara Di Salvo
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Rachel Bottorff
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Megane Bianco
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Kaede Amano
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Alexandra Shchipakina
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Minja Gligic
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mariah Plauth
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Brittany Augustine
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|Camille Gbaguidi
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Jessica Emoto
|Tabor (Kan.)
|Amanda Schneider
|Northwestern Ohio
|Isabella Dale
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Jelena Djordan
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Charlene Goreau
|Xavier (La.)
|Second Team
|Volcy Boilevin
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Puck Luttikhuis
|Davenport (Mich.)
|Shae Henry
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Kelsey Brown
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Alex Mella
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Julianna Heino
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Maria Prados Cid
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Fiona Curty
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Sara Andrade
|LSU-Alexandria (La.)
|Brittany Zipf
|McPherson (Kan.)
|Lena Schwerdtfeger
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Alisa Reshetnikova
|Northwestern Ohio
|Aleksandra Grela
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Alyona Vasilyeva
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Juliana Goncalves
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Tia Okano
|Arizona Christian
|Honorable Mention
|Mikayla Morgan
|Arizona Christian
|Bolor Enkhbayar
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|Emerald Able
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Margarida Abreu
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Lizzie Bauss
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Gisela Amor
|LSU-Alexandria (La.)
|Laia Charles
|LSU-Alexandria (La.)
|Preeti Gokhale
|Middle Georgia State
|Lilian Blasque
|Missouri Valley
|Karina Rovira
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Paige Murdock
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Vladica Djurdjevic
|Northwestern Ohio
|Nataliia Beliaeva
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Alba Salinas
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Zlata Shuraeva
|William Woods (Mo.)