2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams Announced

National champions Georgia Gwinnett earns five honors

May 23, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America teams Tuesday. Honorees were selected by the NAIA All-America committee, with 16 and 17 student-athletes being named to both the first and second teams.

National champion Georgia Gwinnett had five players spread across All-America teams. Valeria Podda, Klara Dohnalova and Chiara Di Salvo represented the first team, while Emerald Able and Margarida Abreu earn Honorable Mention status. Podda also named the Ward-Ballinger Outstanding Player at the national championship. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), who fell to the Grizzlies in the championship match, also earned five All-American honors.

Making up the rest of the All-American lists are student-athletes from Indian Wesleyan, Keiser (Fla.), Campbellsville (Ky.), San Diego Christian (Calif.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Tabor (Kan.), Northwestern Ohio, Cumberlands (Ky.), William Carey (Miss.), Xavier (La.), Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), Davenport (Mich.), Georgetown (Ky.), Hastings (Neb.), LSU-Alexandria (La.), McPherson (Kan.), Mobile (Ala.) and Arizona Christian.

Chase Hodges of Georgia Gwinnett was named the 2017 NAIA Men's Tennis National Coach of the Year for both men and women after leading both of his team's to national championships. The men earned their fourth-straight title while the women earned their third in four years.



2017 NAIA Women's Tennis All-America Teams