2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship First Round Postponed

The postponement did not allow all teams teeing off in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds. The second round will be continue play at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

May 23, 2017

Story by Spencer Scheve, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. -- (Day Two Pairings) Weather became a factor Tuesday in the first round of the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships at PGA National.

Rain forced a nearly an hour and a half-long delay in the evening and ultimately caused a postponement of play with more storms and darkness rolling in. Along with the storms approaching, golfers also faced winds that picked up throughout the afternoon.

The postponement did not allow all of the teams teeing off in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds. The teams that did not complete the first round will continue play at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday morning and the second round will be started at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Along with the storms rolling in, golfers also faced winds that picked up throughout the afternoon.

First-round leader Oklahoma City, who completed their round this morning, posted a 306 (+18). The Stars were led by Anna Mikish, who carded three birdies to record a 74 (+2).

The two of the three closest teams to Oklahoma City after day one – Northwestern Ohio, William Penn (Iowa) and Dalton State (Ga.) - were unable to complete their rounds. The Roadrunners posted a 315 (+27) to finish tied for third with William Penn who was unable to finish.

Courtney Dye of Indiana Tech and Aleesha Smith of William Carey (Miss.) finished the day tied for first recording a 72 (E).

The highlight of the day was an eagle carded by Taylor Minger of Briar Cliff (Iowa) on hole No. 18 of the Squire course at PGA National.