2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (May 24)

Grizzlies go No. 1 entire season, win title

May 24, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern– For the 27-straight poll, Georgia Gwinnett maintains hold of the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. Capturing all first-place votes and 312 total points, the Grizzlies remain their hold of the top spot to go the entire 2017 season at No. 1.

• Now at 27-straight polls as the No. 1 team in NAIA Men's Tennis, the Grizzlies of Georgia Gwinnett have held the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll for the entire season. Last week, the Grizzlies won their fourth-straight national championship after earning a 5-0 win over No. 2 Xavier (La.).

• For the ninth-straight poll, the No. 2 ranking remains with Xavier (La.), which was the 2016 and 2017 national runner-up behind the Grizzlies. The Gold Rush ended the season at 14-6.

• The rest of the top five saw little change as No. 3 stayed with Keiser (Fla.) and Campbellsville (Ky.) and Northwestern Ohio swapped places to go No. 4 and No. 5.

• Asbury (Ky.) is the only new program to the Top 25 after qualifying for the 2017 National Championship. Falling out of the rankings is St. Thomas (Fla.) who was ranked No. 25 in the final edition.

• Seven programs advanced positively this installment to end the season, led by No. 15 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) who improved four places.

• No. 18 Coastal Georgia and No. 22 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) fell the most backwards this edition as they both dropped four places negatively. Ten other programs also saw their rankings slip down.

• Six programs remained in their previous ranking.

• Eleven conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, with the Southern States Athletic Conference bringing forward a poll-most of four programs.

• Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) has been ranked an NAIA-best 127 times throughout 18 seasons. Former-member Auburn Montgomery is second with 121 rankings and Webber International (Fla.) in third with 103.

• Georgia Gwinnett (2015, 16, 17), Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) (2009, 08, 07), Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2011, 10), Azusa Pacific (Calif.) (2006, 04) and Oklahoma City (2001, 00) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most No. 1 rankings (29), while Azusa Pacific and Fresno Pacific are second with 23 each.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Poll - Postseason (May 23)

Rank Last Week School (1st Place Votes) Record Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (12) 24-0 312 2 2 Xavier (La.) 14-6 302 3 3 Keiser (Fla.) 19-4 292 4 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) 26-5 282 5 4 Northwestern Ohio 22-2 271 6 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17-7 258 7 6 William Carey (Miss.) 18-6 254 8 9 William Woods (Mo.) 15-6 240 9 10 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 19-6 228 10 8 Arizona Christian 15-13 224 11 11 Mobile (Ala.) 23-5 213 12 12 Westmont (Calif.) 14-8 202 13 13 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 7-10 188 14 16 Middle Georgia State 10-9 182 15 19 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 9-5 162 16 15 Reinhardt (Ga.) 13-5 150 17 NR Asbury (Ky.) 17-2 146 18 14 Coastal Georgia 14-8 143 19 17 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-5 137 20 21 McPherson (Kan.) 12-3 122 21 20 Lawrence Tech (MI) 20-7 118 22 18 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 12-7 102 23 22 Aquinas (Mich.) 17-7 88 24 23 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-6 78 25 24 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 11-4 75

Dropped from the Top 25: St. Thomas (Fla.) (25)

Receiving Votes: St. Thomas (Fla.) 60; Marian (Ind.) 41; Warner (Fla.) 29; Missouri Valley 20; Hastings (Neb.) 17; Davenport (Mich.) 15; Cumberlands (Ky.) 8; Point (Ga.) 6; Bethany (Kan.) 5; Cornerstone (Mich.) 3

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Men's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Final