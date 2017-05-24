2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (May 24)
By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media InternKANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 12th-straight installment of the NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett boast the No. 1 ranking. Behind a perfect undefeated record and second-straight national championship, the Grizzlies captured all possible first-place votes alongside 374 total points to seal another week in the top spot and end the season with all No. 1 rankings.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dating back to 2000):
• With an undefeated record at the conclusion the season and a third national title to their, the Grizzlies of Georgia earn the final No. 1 ranking during the 2017 season. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this season and earned 374 total points to remain in control of the rankings. Georgia Gwinnett defeated Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-3 last week to take home its third national title and second-straight.
• For the ninth-straight installment, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains just a step behind the Grizzlies at No. 2 in the rankings. The 2016 and 2017 national runner-up earned a 22-5 overall record at the end of the season.
• The rest of the top five includes No. 3 William Woods (Mo.), No. 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.).
• There are no new programs to the Top 25 this installment.
• Seven programs saw positive movement this edition, led by No. 3 William Woods who jumped nine places. The Owls ended the season as a national semifinalist.
• 11 programs saw their previous ranking falter slightly while still remaining in the Top 25 to end the season.
• Six teams remained without movement from the previous installment.
• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Mid-South Conference.
• Georgia Gwinnett (2017) and former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.
• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 21, while Brenau is third with 12.
• Brenau also previously held the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99, which ended last edition as they fell out of the rankings.
Poll Methodology:
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Final (May 7)
|Rank
|Last Week
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Record
|Final Points
|1
|1
|Georgia Gwinnett (14)
|26-0
|374
|2
|2
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|22-5
|362
|3
|12
|William Woods (Mo.)
|14-10
|346
|4
|3
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|13-3
|337
|5
|4
|Keiser (Fla.)
|13-7
|331
|6
|6
|William Carey (Miss.)
|18-4
|312
|7
|10
|Indiana Wesleyan
|37-9
|294
|8
|5
|San Diego Christian (Calif.)
|14-4
|287
|9
|9
|LSU Alexandria
|17-3
|285
|10
|7
|Xavier (La.)
|7-14
|270
|11
|8
|Northwestern Ohio
|19-7
|257
|12
|13
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|16-6
|237
|13
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|23-5
|229
|14
|15
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|16-9
|215
|15
|20
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|13-7
|211
|16
|14
|Arizona Christian
|17-9
|194
|17
|16
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|8-14
|175
|18
|18
|Davenport (Mich.)
|14-11
|160
|19
|19
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|10-12
|156
|20
|17
|Middle Georgia State
|13-8
|140
|21
|21
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|12-12
|139
|22
|23
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|16-8
|125
|23
|22
|McPherson (Kan.)
|12-2
|124
|24
|25
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|12-7
|78
|25
|24
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|4-10
|74
Dropped from the Top 25: None.
Receiving Votes:
Reinhardt (Ga.) 48; Coastal Georgia 37; Cumberland (Tenn.) 36; Marian (Ind.) 35; Asbury (Ky.) 35; Hastings (Neb.) 25; Missouri Valley 17; Southwestern (Kan.) 17; Brenau (Ga.) 13; Southeastern (Fla.) 6
^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Final