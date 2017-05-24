2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (May 24)

Georgia Gwinnett goes entire season at No. 1

May 24, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletics Communications and Media Intern

– For the 12-straight installment of the NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the Grizzlies from Georgia Gwinnett boast the No. 1 ranking. Behind a perfect undefeated record and second-straight national championship, the Grizzlies captured all possible first-place votes alongside 374 total points to seal another week in the top spot and end the season with all No. 1 rankings.

• With an undefeated record at the conclusion the season and a third national title to their, the Grizzlies of Georgia earn the final No. 1 ranking during the 2017 season. The Grizzlies have gathered all first-place votes this season and earned 374 total points to remain in control of the rankings. Georgia Gwinnett defeated Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-3 last week to take home its third national title and second-straight.

• For the ninth-straight installment, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains just a step behind the Grizzlies at No. 2 in the rankings. The 2016 and 2017 national runner-up earned a 22-5 overall record at the end of the season.

• The rest of the top five includes No. 3 William Woods (Mo.), No. 4 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and No. 5 Keiser (Fla.).

• There are no new programs to the Top 25 this installment.

• Seven programs saw positive movement this edition, led by No. 3 William Woods who jumped nine places. The Owls ended the season as a national semifinalist.

• 11 programs saw their previous ranking falter slightly while still remaining in the Top 25 to end the season.

• Six teams remained without movement from the previous installment.

• Twelve conferences/Association of Independent Institutions/unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25, led by four programs from the Mid-South Conference.

• Georgia Gwinnett (2017) and former NAIA members Auburn Montgomery (Ala.) and Fresco Pacific (Calif.) are the only teams to go the entire season ranked No. 1.

• Auburn Montgomery has the most all-time No. 1 rankings (80), followed by Georgia Gwinnett with 21, while Brenau is third with 12.

• Brenau also previously held the record for most consecutive appearances in the Top 25 Poll with 99, which ended last edition as they fell out of the rankings.

Poll Methodology:

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Final (May 7)

Rank Last Week School (1st Place Votes) Record Final Points 1 1 Georgia Gwinnett (14) 26-0 374 2 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 22-5 362 3 12 William Woods (Mo.) 14-10 346 4 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 13-3 337 5 4 Keiser (Fla.) 13-7 331 6 6 William Carey (Miss.) 18-4 312 7 10 Indiana Wesleyan 37-9 294 8 5 San Diego Christian (Calif.) 14-4 287 9 9 LSU Alexandria 17-3 285 10 7 Xavier (La.) 7-14 270 11 8 Northwestern Ohio 19-7 257 12 13 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 16-6 237 13 11 Mobile (Ala.) 23-5 229 14 15 Cumberlands (Ky.) 16-9 215 15 20 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 13-7 211 16 14 Arizona Christian 17-9 194 17 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 8-14 175 18 18 Davenport (Mich.) 14-11 160 19 19 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 10-12 156 20 17 Middle Georgia State 13-8 140 21 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-12 139 22 23 Georgetown (Ky.) 16-8 125 23 22 McPherson (Kan.) 12-2 124 24 25 Tennessee Wesleyan 12-7 78 25 24 St. Thomas (Fla.) 4-10 74

: None.

Receiving Votes:

Reinhardt (Ga.) 48; Coastal Georgia 37; Cumberland (Tenn.) 36; Marian (Ind.) 35; Asbury (Ky.) 35; Hastings (Neb.) 25; Missouri Valley 17; Southwestern (Kan.) 17; Brenau (Ga.) 13; Southeastern (Fla.) 6

^ Ranking based off the NAIA Women's Tennis Coaches' Top 25 Poll – Final