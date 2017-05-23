2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship Second Round Postponed

The second round will continue play at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

May 24, 2017

Story by Spencer Scheve, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – (Round One: Individual/Team) Weather became another factor Wednesday in the second round of the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

After facing gusty winds of approximately 15-30 mph throughout the day, approaching weather forced a delay and an eventual postponement of Wednesday's second round. The postponement did not allow all of the teams teeing off in the afternoon wave to finish their rounds. The teams that did not complete the second round will continue play at 7:30 a.m. EDT Thursday morning.

First-round leader Oklahoma City, who was unable to finish their second round due to the weather delay and will continue play at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow morning. The Stars currently lead USC Beaufort (S.C.) by nine strokes. Both teams have completed four-to-seven holes each.

Sitting in third-place is William Carey (Miss.) with a first-round score of 317 (+29) and is currently through seven-to-nine holes of the second round before the weather arrived at PGA National. The Crusaders sit 24 strokes out of the lead.

Courtney Dye of Indiana Tech maintains her lead of the 161-golfer field after play of the second-round was suspended. Dye was currently one-over par through four holes on the day. Following Dye is Anna Mikish and Savannah Moody of Oklahoma City, who are tied for second after play was suspended. Mikish is currently two-over on the round, while Moody sits at even-par.

The highlight of the day was two eagles carded by Jessica Williams of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) on hole No. 13 and Paulina Camacho of SCAD Savannah (Ga.) on hole No. 14 of the Squire course at PGA National.

