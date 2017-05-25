2017 NAIA Baseball World Series Preview

Opening pitch slated for 8:30 a.m. PDT on Friday

May 25, 2017

Action in the 61st annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series opens Friday at 8:30 a.m. PDT when No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.) plays No. 10 The Master's (Calif.). The 10-team, double-elimination event runs Friday – June 2 at Harris Field on the campus of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) for the 18th-straight season and 26th time in NAIA history.

No. 6 Missouri Baptist battles No. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan at 11:30 a.m. in the second game of day one, while No. 8 Hope International (Calif.) and No. 9 William Carey (Miss.) square off in game three.

The day-one nightcap features No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) and No. 5 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) following the event's opening ceremonies at 7 p.m.

No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) won't see action until Saturday. The Eagles play the winner of Science & Arts and The Master's at 3 p.m., while Oklahoma City squares off against the winner of No. 8 Hope International and No. 9 William Carey.

Four teams return to the World Series for at least a second-straight season – Faulkner, Lewis-Clark State, Science & Arts and The Master's.

Outside of Lewis-Clark State, Faulkner owns the longest active World Series appearance streak at five-straight.

The Eagles' run began has was highlighted by the 2013 season, as the club won its first World Series title. Last season, Faulkner finished runner-up to Lewis-Clark State.

Keiser and Hope International are each making their first-ever appearance at the World Series. The Seahawks won the Kingsport Bracket, while Hope International claimed the banner in the Lima Bracket. The Royals are in only their second season as a varsity program.

Lewis-Clark State enters the World Series looking to defend its 2015 and 2016 titles. The Warriors, which boast an NAIA record 18 national championships, last won back-to-back-to-back championships in 2006, 2007 and 2008. Fifteen of Lewis-Clark State's banners have come at Harris Field.

Faulkner (2013), Oklahoma City (2005) and William Carey (1969) are the other qualifiers with at least one banner.

NAIANetwork.com, the NAIA's official video-streaming platform of NAIA national championship events powered by Stretch Internet, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2017 NAIA Baseball World Series. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. Game 16 – 19 will also be delivered on ESPN3.

For more information on the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, click HERE.