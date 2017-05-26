No. 10 Seed Ottawa Advances with 4-2 Victory

Braves move on to play No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT

May 26, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Paul Penders Photography, Click HERE to order

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) No. 10 seed Ottawa (Kan.) won the first game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series after a 4-2 victory against No. 7 Warner (Fla.) today at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Ottawa advances to play No. 2 seed Columbia (Mo.) Saturday at 5 p.m. EDT. Warner drops to the elimination bracket and will face the loser of No. 3 Marian (Ind.) and No. 6 Corban (Ore.) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Game-Changer:

With two outs in the top of the third inning, Ottawa scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Kori Lacey produced a run-scoring single before Elisa Valenzuela knocked in two runs with a triple. The Braves recorded three of their four overall hits in the third inning.

Game Notes:

In its third World Series appearance, Ottawa notches it's first-ever victory… The Braves entered today with a 0-7 World Series record… This marks the second-straight year the No. 10 seed won in the first round and the third time since this format was implemented in 2013… The four runs scored ties the most by Ottawa in the World Series… Warner falls to 0-7 in World Series play… Warner pitcher Chelsie Valentine retired the first eight Ottawa batters of the game before allowing a two-out walk in the third inning – that walk started the Ottawa three-run rally.

How to Watch:

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series on the NAIA Network. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.