Oklahoma City wins the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship

Courtney Dye of Indiana Tech claims the individual title

May 26, 2017

Story by: Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- (Player/Team) Oklahoma City preserved its tight three stroke lead heading into the final round to win the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship Friday at PGA National.

The final round teed off at 7:30 a.m. EDT on a beautiful Friday morning at PGA National. The weather reached to the mid 80's with a light breeze allowing for a great final round.

The Stars closed with a 17-over 305 to pull away from USC Beaufort (S.C.) and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) to win their eighth women's golf national title. Oklahoma City finished with a 925 (308-312-305 (+61)) to defeat Embry-Riddle by eight shots. The Eagles ended with a 933 (316-313-304 (+69)).

"I think today's round went great,” Oklahoma City Head Coach Marty McCauley said. "The course was set up difficult for a final round as you would expect for a National Championship. I can't say how proud I am of my girls for handling the challenges they faced."

While Oklahoma City prevented Embry-Riddle or USC Beaufort from a comeback, senior Courtney Dye from Indiana Tech crawled back from a one stroke deficit recording a three-round 72-79-71—222 (+6) to claim the individual title.

Jessica Williams from Embry-Riddle, Tia Teiniketo of Dalton State (Ga.) and Kaitlyn Riley from the Cumberlands were unable to maintain their individual tied lead in the final round. Williams came within one stroke to finish runner-up posting a 73 (+1) to close with a 223 (+7). Riley came in third with a final round 74 (+2). Teiniketo finished fifth with a final round 78 (+6).

Rebecca Bostrom of Southeastern (Fla.) posted the lowest round of the tournament today carding a 70 (-2).

The top 15 individuals were named to the all-tournament team.

2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship All-Tournament Team:

Courtney Dye, Indiana TechJessica Williams, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)Kaitlyn Riley, Cumberlands (Ky.)Hannah Sager, Faulkner (Ala.)Tia Teiniketo, Dalton State (Ga.)Anna Mikish, Oklahoma CityWinnie Hyun, British ColumbiaCourtney Lowery, Point (Ga.)Rebecca Bostrom, Southeastern (Fla.)Caroline Griffin, Dalton State (Ga.)Savannah Moody, Oklahoma CityMelissa Eldridge, Oklahoma CityKimberly Nelson, Grand View (Iowa)Elsa Westin, Keiser (Fla.)Sabrina Schloo, Keiser (Fla.)