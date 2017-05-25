2017 NAIA Men's & Women's Outdoor Track and Field Day Two Recap

Eleven student-athletes capture national championships

May 26, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



GULF SHORES, Ala. – (Results) The second day of the 2017 NAIA Men's & Women's Track and Field National Championships saw 11 student-athletes capture individual national title in helping their programs earn team points. With only one day of competition left, the Bulldogs of Concordia (Neb.) lead both the men's and women's divisions in team totals. For the fourth-straight season, the national championship event is being held at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala.



From a team perspective, Concordia (Neb.) remains in the lead for both men and women. The Bulldogs, the 2015 national champion, continue to pile up points in the throws. They possess 26 points on the men's side. For the defending national champion women's Bulldog team, it owns 29 points heading into the final day of competition in Alabama.



Senior Becky Collier gave the highlighted performance so far as she repeated as national champion in the heptathlon. Gathering 5,178 points this season, Collier becomes the first repeating champion in the event since Natasha Miller earned a three-peat from Biola (Calif.) during 2009-11.



The other repeating titlist from today was Anthony Peters out of St. Ambrose (Iowa). Peters stole the men's 5,000m race-walk event after completing the course in 21:01.11 – bettering his 2016 national championship time. Peters gave St. Ambrose its first title at this season's event.



There was excitement at the men's high jump event as Corion Knight of Florida Memorial jumped away with the competition, hitting a 2.18m mark. Knight, the defending long jump champion, attempted to tie the NAIA meet record, but was unable to after his three attempts. However, the 2.18m height was good enough to earn him an All-American title and national championship in the high jump.



In the two late-night finals, Derek Seddon of William Penn (Iowa) flew away with the men's shot put competition as he finished with a 55.77m mark. This is the senior's first outdoor shot put national title in his career and the first individual title for William Penn. In the women's triple jump, the final championship given out on day two, Bria Sands of Life (Ga.) earned her first-ever outdoor national title in the event. This title was also the first for Life in the women's division. Sands hit a 12.15m mark to earn her All-American status and champion title.



The first relays to go final occurred Friday with 4x800 groups from Aquinas (Mich.) (women) and British Columbia (men).



Tomorrow morning, the final day of the 2017 National Championships gets an early kick-start at the marathon starting at 6 a.m. CDT. After the conclusion of that event, the remaining individual titles will be distributed, followed by the team titles for the season.



The steeplechase national championship for both men and women will commence the running events at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium on Saturday, while the field events will start with the men's shot put and men's pole vault.



Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting the events on www.NAIANetwork.com. A subscription package to view the entire three-day event is $14.95. For more information, including how to register and sign-up for an account, click here.



National team leaders through day two

MEN

1. Concordia (Neb.) – 26

2. British Columbia – 20

3. Florida Memorial – 18

4. Bethel (Ind.) – 17

5. St. Ambrose (Iowa) – 16

WOMEN

1. Concordia (Neb.) – 29

2. St. Francis (Ill.) – 24

3. Wayland Baptist (Texas) – 23

4. Hastings (Neb.) – 20

5. William Woods (Mo.) – 16



Individual National Champions through Friday

Men's Long Jump – Thobias Nilsson Montler, Keiser (Fla.)

Men's Discuss – Derek Seddon, William Penn (Iowa)

Men's High Jump – Corion Knight, Florida Memorial

Men's Decathlon – Drew Gandy, Central Methodist

Men's 5,000m race walk – Anthony Peters, St. Ambrose (Iowa)

Men's 4x800m relay – British Columbia (Trummer, Taylor, Kramer, Jarron)

Women's 4x800m relay – Aquinas (Mich.) (Winchester, Miller, Anderson, Sigafoose)

Women's shot put – Sam Liermann, Concordia (Neb.)

Women's 5,000, race walk – Anali Cisneros, Judson (Ill.)

Women's Heptathlon – Becky Collier, Westmont (Calif.)

Women's Triple Jump – Bria Sands, Life (Ga.)

Men's 10,000 meters – Jackson Thomas, Bacone (Okla.)

Women's 10,000 meters – Ellie Willging, Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Men's hammer throw – Cody Boellstorff, Concordia (Neb.)

Women's hammer throw – Raven Kelly, St. Francis (lll.)

Men's javelin – Poncha Saldana, Eastern Oregon

Women's javelin – Seri Geisler, Valley City State (N.D.)

Women's long jump – Abby Stricker, Columbia (Mo.)

Women's pole vault – Danielle Wojciechowski, Bethel (Ind.)