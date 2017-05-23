2017 Women's Golf National Championship Second Round Recap

Oklahoma City leads the way after round two at PGA National

May 25, 2017

Story by Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – (Round Two: Individual/ Team) (Round Three Pairings)For the third day in-a-row, weather has become a factor of the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championships at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

The NAIA Women's Golf National Championship continued play of the second round at PGA National on Thursday morning at 8:30 a.m., an hour later than scheduled. There were 14 holes left to play as another storm came through and caused a six and a half hour weather delay with scattered storms on and off rain throughout the day. The second round continued play at 5:30 p.m. allowing the final five groups to finish the round.

Inclement weather forced delays of the first and second rounds of the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship as the tournament was cut after 36 holes to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals plus ties after the completion of the second round Thursday evening. The final round is scheduled to tee off at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

First-round leader Oklahoma City, maintains its lead of the national championship posting a two-round 308-312—620 (+44). The Stars currently have a tight lead over USC Beaufort (S.C.) by three strokes. The Sand Sharks recorded a two-round 316-307—623 (+47) to cut their first-round deficit by five strokes.

Sitting in third-place is Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) with a two-round score of 316-313--629 (+53). The Eagles sit nine strokes out of the lead.

Kaitlyn Riley of Cumberlands (Ky.), Jessica Williams of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and Tia Teiniketo of Dalton State (Ga.) leap into a tie for first-place after the completion of the second round. Teiniketo, Williams and Riley currently sit at 150 (+6). One-stroke behind first-place is Courtney Dye of Indiana Tech at 151 (+7).

