2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (May 26)

Grand View (Iowa) takes home red banner and No. 1 position

May 26, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) is the new No. 1 men's golf program, announced Friday in the 2016-17 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll.



Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

• Grand View (Iowa) came from 13 shots back over the final round to overtake Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) and win the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf National Championship last Friday at TPC Deere Run.

• This is the Vikings first ever Men's Golf National Championship title and first ever No. 1 ranking.

• Cardinal Strtich (Wis.) followed the Vikings claiming the runner-up position and the No. 2 ranking in this edition.

• Rounding out the top five is Texas Wesleyan at No. 3 and Dalton State (Ga.) tied with William Woods (Mo.) at No. 4.

• In eight polls this year (including the Preseason), there have now been two different No. 1 teams: Oklahoma City (seven times) and Grand View (one time).

• Oklahoma City leads the NAIA with 40 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by former member Oklahoma Christian (28) and Texas Wesleyan. Wayland Baptist and Coastal Georgia are next with six each.

• There have been 12 teams all-time to hold the top position at least once.

• Oklahoma City is the only Preseason No. 1 team to go on to win the national championship during the same season – 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2010.



Poll Methodology

• The postseason poll was taken from the final results of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championship..





RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 1 18 Grand View (Iowa) 2 19 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3 2 Texas Wesleyan T4 3 Dalton State (Ga.) T4 7 William Woods (Mo.) 6 1 Oklahoma City 7 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) T8 6 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) T8 4 Keiser (Fla.) T8 13 William Jessup (Calif.) 11 RV The Master's (Calif.) 12 11 British Columbia T13 NR Northwestern (Iowa) T13 RV Madonna (Mich.) 15 8 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 16 14 Arizona Christian 17 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 18 10 Taylor (Ind.) 19 25 Oklahoma Wesleyan 20 12 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 21 15 Coastal Georgia 22 RV Bellevue (Neb.) 23 RV Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 24 RV Point Park (Pa.) 25 RV Cumberland (Tenn.)

Others receiving votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.); Northwest Christian (Ore.); Point Park (Pa.)