2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athletes Announced

316 student-athletes honored

May 26, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced that 316 men's indoor & outdoor track & field student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Corban (Ore.) leads all institutions with 11 individuals on the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved junior academic status.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, click here.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field Scholar-Athletes - PDF