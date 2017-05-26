The Master's Opens NAIA World Series with Win

The No. 10 Mustangs advance to play No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) tomorrow at 3 p.m. PDT

May 26, 2017

No. 10 The Master's (Calif.) continued its strong play during the postseason, as the Mustangs downed No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), 7-3, in the first game of the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series. The 61st annual event is taking place at Harris Field.

With the win, The Master's extends its winning streak to 10-straight games and advances to play No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) tomorrow at 3 p.m. PDT. The Mustangs are now 5-6 all-time at the World Series, including a 2-0 mark against Science & Arts at the event.

Jason Karkenny, who entered the game fresh off a complete game win in the title game of the 2017 NAIA Baseball National Championship Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket, earned the victory and improved to 6-2 on the year. The senior allowed four hits and three runs (one earned run) over the course of seven innings of work. Karkenny also struck out a season-high nine hitters.

The Master's drew first blood in the second stanza when a Pearson Good bunt plated David Sheaffer, who set the table in the inning with a one-out double. The rally continued when Ryan Bricker singled to right-center to score Dalton Devries from second. Devries reached base via hit-by-pitch.

The Mustangs' pushed its second inning lead to 3-0 when Bricker stole second base, but advanced all the way to home on a pair of throwing errors by the Drovers.

A third hit-by-pitch put Max Maitland at first for Jonah Jarrard. Jarrad did not waste the opportunity, shooting a double down the left field line to score Maitland and make it 4-0 in favor of the Mustangs. Jarrad's double extends his current hitting streak to 15 games. During the run, the Rosemead, Calif., native is hitting .492 with eight doubles and 25 RBI.

Science & Arts cut the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the fourth on a Wyatt Hull double that cleared the bases and a Kenniel Rivera single. Christian Perez reached first base via a misplayed grounder to open the inning. Dillon White followed with a single to shallow center, placing runners on first and second with one out for Hull.

The Master's added another run in the bottom of the frame, making it a 5-3 Mustangs advantage after four innings.

The Drovers loaded the bases in the sixth inning with two outs, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Mustangs tacked on additional runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Master's had three individuals post multi-hit performances, highlighted by a 2-for-4 effort by Jarrard.

Science & Arts' Francis Ventura took the loss to fall to 10-2 on the year. He surrendered a season-high seven runs (all earned) and nine hits through seven innings.

Science & Arts drops to 44-16 on the season and 0-3 at the World Series. The Drovers await the loser of No. 6 Missouri Baptist and No. 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.