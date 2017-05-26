Southern Oregon Rallies Late For 4-3 Win

Raiders advance to take on defending national champion Oklahoma City

May 26, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) No. 8 Southern Oregon used a three-run sixth inning to secure a 4-3 victory against No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan in the second game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series today at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Southern Oregon advances to play defending national champion and No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT. Indiana Wesleyan drops to the elimination bracket and will face the loser of No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) and No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) Saturday at 10 a.m. EDT.

Game-Changer:

Trailing 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning, Southern Oregon plated three runs to take a 4-3 lead. The first two Raider batters reached on singles. Aaliyah Oliver drove in the first run in the frame with a single to center. One batter later, Kayleen Smith singled to shortstop to tie the score at 3-3. The winning run scored on a throwing error by the shortstop attempting to throw out Smith at first base. The overthrow allowed Oliver to score.

Game Notes:

Southern Oregon is competing in its first World Series… The Raiders won four-straight elimination-bracket games in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round to advance to the World Series… Aaliyah Oliver notched two hits to lead Southern Oregon… Indiana Wesleyan falls to 1-3 all-time in the World Series… Victoria Boyer went 3-for-3 to lead Indiana Wesleyan at the plate, including a double… Kaisey Carson of Indiana Wesleyan, who was hit with the loss in the circle, went 1-for-4 at the plate; she tallied her 104th hit of the year, which is tied for third most this year in the NAIA.

How to Watch:

