2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced
May 26, 2017
By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.
There were 16 seniors, 16 juniors, four sophomores and nine freshmen named to the three lists.
|Sorted by school
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Lawren Rowe
|University of Victoria (B.C.)
|Jr.
|Victoria (B.C.)
|S.M. Lee
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|Fr.
|Buford, GA
|Rupert Kaminski
|Oklahoma City
|So.
|Johannesburg, SA
|Andrew Williamson
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Jr.
|Pretoria, SA
|Billy Mckenzie
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Sr.
|Portsmouth, England
|Matthew Cheung
|Oklahoma City
|Sr.
|Brisbane, Australia
|Ben Kendrick
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Jr.
|Danville, KY
|Jake Bauer
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Portsmouth, Rhode Island
|Cameron Moralee
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Fr.
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|David Meyers
|Oklahoma City
|Fr.
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Rowan Lester
|Texas Wesleyan
|Fr.
|Dublin, Ireland
|David Ravetto
|Texas Wesleyan
|So.
|Paris, France
|Johnnie Greco
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|Sr.
|San Jose, CA
|Andrew Harrison
|British Columbia
|So.
|Camrose, Alberta
|Carlos Ardila
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Cucuta, Colombia
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Justin Pahl
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Jr.
|White Lake, Michigan
|Fraser Hall
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Birmingham, England
|P.J. Shields
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|Jr.
|Lafayette, GA
|Austin Harmon
|Central Baptist
|Sr.
|Bryant, Arkansas
|Domenick Postorino
|Arizona Christian
|Jr.
|Junior / Scottsdale, AZ
|Montana Frame
|Oregon Tech
|Sr.
|Reedsport, Oregon
|Alex Rainville
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|Jr.
|St. Johnsbury, VT
|Erik Jonasson
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Danderyd, Sweden
|Alec Dutkowski
|Taylor (Ind.)
|So.
|Wakarusa, Indiana
|Steven Diack
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Sr.
|Coquitlan, British Columbia, Canada
|Kane Ybarra
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|Fr.
|San Antonio, TX
|Pfingsten, Mitch
|Grand View
|Jr.
|Fairmont, Minnesota
|Pfingsten, Myles
|Grand View
|Sr.
|Fairmont, Minnesota
|David Houlding
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Sr.
|Leeds England
|Jack Clarkson
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Jr.
|Hambleton, England
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Andre Becerra
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Fr.
|Guadalajara, Mexico
|Rasmus Lind
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Fr.
|Oddor, Denmark
|Sam De'Ath
|Webber International
|Sr.
|Hampshire, England
|Sentanio Minnie
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Fr.
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Ben Dulin
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Sr.
|Indianapolis, IN
|Joe Bannan
|Thomas (Ga.)
|Fr.
|Manchester, UK
|Evan Holmes
|British Columbia
|5th year
|Calgary, Alberta
|Fernando Arzate
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Jr.
|Ocotlan, Mexico
|Chris Lien
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|Sr.
|Heppner, Oregon
|Newport Laparojkit
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|Fr.
|Montebello, CA
|Steven Anderson
|Texas Wesleyan
|Sr.
|Jersey, Channel Islands
|Paxton Shuman
|Coastal Georgia
|Sr.
|Brunswick, GA
|Garrison Mendoza
|Oklahoma City
|Jr.
|Clinton, OK
|Brian Murtagh
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Jr.
|Galway, Ireland
|
Francisco Oliveira
|
Point (Ga.)
|
Jr.
|
Algarve, Portugal