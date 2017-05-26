2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced

45 players earn All-America status

May 26, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams.



There were 16 seniors, 16 juniors, four sophomores and nine freshmen named to the three lists.