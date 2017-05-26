Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America Teams Announced

45 players earn All-America status
May 26, 2017
Article Image

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men's Golf All-America teams, as selected by the NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Association All-America Committee. A total of 45 student-athletes were honored, with 15 individuals being named to each of the three teams. 

There were 16 seniors, 16 juniors, four sophomores and nine freshmen named to the three lists.

Sorted by school      
       
First Team      
Name School Yr. Hometown
Lawren Rowe University of Victoria (B.C.) Jr. Victoria (B.C.)
S.M. Lee Dalton State (Ga.) Fr. Buford, GA
Rupert Kaminski Oklahoma City So. Johannesburg, SA
Andrew Williamson Wayland Baptist (Texas) Jr. Pretoria, SA
Billy Mckenzie William Woods (Mo.) Sr. Portsmouth, England
Matthew Cheung Oklahoma City Sr. Brisbane, Australia
Ben Kendrick Cumberlands (Ky.) Jr. Danville, KY
Jake Bauer Johnson & Wales (Fla.) Jr. Portsmouth, Rhode Island
Cameron Moralee Keiser (Fla.) Fr. Johannesburg, South Africa
David Meyers Oklahoma City Fr. Johannesburg, South Africa
Rowan Lester Texas Wesleyan Fr. Dublin, Ireland
David Ravetto Texas Wesleyan So. Paris, France
Johnnie Greco William Jessup (Calif.) Sr. San Jose, CA
Andrew Harrison British Columbia So. Camrose, Alberta
Carlos Ardila Southeastern (Fla.) Jr. Cucuta, Colombia
       
Second Team      
Name School Yr. Hometown
Justin Pahl Madonna (Mich.) Jr. White Lake, Michigan
Fraser Hall Johnson & Wales (Fla.) Jr. Birmingham, England
P.J. Shields Dalton State (Ga.) Jr. Lafayette, GA
Austin Harmon Central Baptist Sr. Bryant, Arkansas
Domenick Postorino Arizona Christian Jr. Junior / Scottsdale, AZ
Montana Frame Oregon Tech Sr. Reedsport, Oregon
Alex Rainville      Johnson & Wales (Fla.)     Jr.    St. Johnsbury, VT         
Erik Jonasson Keiser (Fla.) Jr. Danderyd, Sweden
Alec Dutkowski Taylor (Ind.) So. Wakarusa, Indiana
Steven Diack Wayland Baptist (Texas) Sr. Coquitlan, British Columbia, Canada
Kane Ybarra Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Fr. San Antonio, TX
Pfingsten, Mitch Grand View Jr. Fairmont, Minnesota
Pfingsten, Myles Grand View Sr. Fairmont, Minnesota
David Houlding William Woods (Mo.) Sr. Leeds England
Jack Clarkson William Woods (Mo.) Jr. Hambleton, England
       
Third Team      
Name School Yr. Hometown
Andre Becerra Bellevue (Neb.) Fr. Guadalajara, Mexico
Rasmus Lind Lindsey Wilson  (Ky.) Fr. Oddor, Denmark
Sam De'Ath Webber International Sr. Hampshire, England
Sentanio Minnie Wayland Baptist (Texas) Fr. Johannesburg, South Africa
Ben Dulin Reinhardt (Ga.) Sr. Indianapolis, IN
Joe Bannan Thomas (Ga.) Fr. Manchester, UK
Evan Holmes British Columbia 5th year Calgary, Alberta
Fernando Arzate Bellevue (Neb.) Jr. Ocotlan, Mexico
Chris Lien Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Sr. Heppner, Oregon
Newport Laparojkit USC Beaufort (S.C.) Fr. Montebello, CA
Steven Anderson Texas Wesleyan Sr. Jersey, Channel Islands
Paxton Shuman Coastal Georgia Sr. Brunswick, GA
Garrison Mendoza Oklahoma City Jr. Clinton, OK
Brian Murtagh Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Jr. Galway, Ireland

Francisco Oliveira

Point (Ga.)

Jr.

Algarve, Portugal