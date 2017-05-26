West Tosses LSU Alexandria to 4-0 Shutout Victory

Generals rest until Monday at 5 p.m. EDT

May 26, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Marci West pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) in the 4-0 victory over No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) in the third game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series today at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

LSU Alexandria now has nearly three days of rest and advances to play the winner of No 1 Oklahoma City and No. 8 Southern Oregon at 5 p.m. EDT on Monday. Davenport falls to the elimination bracket and will face No. 9 Indiana Wesleyan Saturday at 10 a.m. EDT.

Game-Changer:

The pitching effort of LSU Alexandria senior Marci West was dominant. She retired the game's first 13 batters as she had a perfect game in the fifth inning. PJ Leon's RBI single in the bottom of the first handed the Generals an early 1-0 lead and West breezed from there.

Game Notes:

LSU Alexandria pitcher Marci West finished in the circle allowing two hits – a double in the fifth and a single in the sixth – and tallied five strikeouts to toss her third complete game shutout of the 2017 postseason… Davenport's Aby Brambila broke up the no-hitter of West with one out in the fifth inning – Brambila laced a double to the left field corner…. LSU Alexandria (50-8) reaches 50 wins for the second time in three years (2015 – 51 wins)… The Generals win their first-ever first round World Series game as they compete in their third event… LSU Alexandria improves to 2-4 overall… Davenport falls to 0-4 all-time in the World Series… The shutout loss is just the fourth time this year Davenport did not score a run and the first time since a 3-0 loss to Lawrence Tech (Mich.) on April 19.

