Corban Scores Six Runs Late to Take 6-3 Win

Warriors play Monday at 7:30 p.m. EDT

May 26, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Jessie Isham finished with four RBIs and helped No. 6 Corban (Ore.) to a 6-3 rally victory over No. 3 Marian (Ind.) in the final game Friday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Corban advances to take on the winner of No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. Marian falls to the elimination bracket and will face No. 7 Warner (Fla.) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Game-Changer:

Corban's Jessie Isham, a sophomore transfer from the University of Minnesota, tied a season-high with four RBIs and she was a pivotal part of the Warriors comeback in the later innings. Her one-out double in the bottom of the fifth scored two runs to tie the game at 2-2. One inning later, Isham's single plated two more runs to make the lead balloon to 6-2.

Game Notes:

With four RBIs tonight, Corban's Jessie Isham now stands with 63 RBIs on the year – good for a top 20 mark in the NAIA… Winning pitcher Allie Mendez improved to 17-4 on the year and now has recorded all four of the Warrior wins in the 2017 postseason… Corban joins fellow Cascade Collegiate Conference member Southern Oregon in the winner's bracket and both are appearing in their first-ever World Series… Marian drops to 2-4 all-time in the World Series… Marian out-hit Corban by an 8-7 count… Logan Personett and Riley Cripe each posted a pair of hits… The loss stopped Marian's eight-game win streak on the year… Marian pitcher Breena Smith suffered her first loss of 2017 and now is 27-1 on the year.

How to Watch:

