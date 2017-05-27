Warner Bats Come Alive Late in 6-3 Win Over Marian

Royals record six runs and seven hits in the last two innings

May 27, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) No. 7 Warner (Fla.) used a five-run sixth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and scored a 6-3 win in an elimination game against No. 3 Marian (Ind.) at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields on Saturday. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Warner advances to play the loser of No. 8 Southern Oregon and No. 1 Oklahoma City Monday at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Marian is eliminated and ends its season with a 47-6 record.

Game-Changer:

In the top of the sixth inning, Warner batted around to score five runs and take control on a 5-2 lead. The rally began with two outs as Caylin Delones singled to left field. Three batters later, Sara Bruno ripped a laser down the left field line for the game's first extra base hit. Her hit tied the game at 2-2. Paige Davis then drove in the winning runs – on her first career triple – and Warner led 4-2. One more run came across to finish off the scoring in that frame.

Game Notes:

The team to score first in this event is 2-4 thus far… Warner wins its first-ever game in the World Series – the Royals lost their first seven contests… Marian loses back-to-back games for the first time all year… Marian drops to 1-6 all-time in the World Series… As a No. 3 seed, Marian becomes the third No. 3 seed in the last five years to go 0-2 in the World Series… Warner's Chelsea Valentine retired nine-straight batters in-a-row entering the seventh inning… Marian pitcher Breena Smith entered the World Series 27-0 and lost both of the team's games… Marian catcher Riley Cripe finished her World Series with two RBIs, two runs scored and a 4-for-5 effort at the plate after going 2-for-3 today. She The Crossroads League – represented by Marian and Indiana Wesleyan – drops to 0-4 in the World Series.

Player of the Game:

Warner lead-off hitter Caylin Delones went 3-for-4 from the plate with one run scored. She began the decisive comeback in the sixth inning with a single and scored the team's first run. She tied a season-high with the three hits and now has three base raps in three of her last seven contests.

