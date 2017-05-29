2017 NAIA Men's Outdoor Track & Field All-Americans Announced

Tyler Carter of Point Park (Pa.) earns honorary award

May 29, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS City, Mo. - The 2017 NAIA Men's Outdoor Track & Field All-Americans have been announced. The award winners competed at the 66th annual NAIA National Championships held at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Ala., from May 25 – 27. Honors were given to the top eight individuals from each event and all four runners in the top eight relays.



Click here for complete list of 2017 NAIA Men's All-Americans - PDF