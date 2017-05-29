Ingram's Game Winner Sends Oklahoma City to 2-1 Victory

Stars play 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday in winner's bracket

May 29, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Cindy Potter

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Amanda Ingram's two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth inning propelled top seeded Oklahoma City to a 2-1 victory over No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) Monday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Oklahoma City moves on in the winner's bracket to play Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT against the winner of No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 6 Corban (Ore.). LSU Alexandria drops to the elimination bracket to take on No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) at 1 p.m.

Game-Changer:

Oklahoma City's Amanda Ingram – a 27-year old senior second baseman – came up big in the clutch. With runners on second and third, with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Ingram delivered a 3-2 pitch to centerfield that plated Madison Ellis and McRae Cayton to give the Stars the 2-1 lead. That hit was the difference and gave the Stars a 19-game winning streak.

Game Notes:

Oklahoma City adds to its NAIA record for World Series wins with its 122nd victory in its 30th event… The Stars have now won seven-straight games in the World Series after winning their ninth red banner in 2016… LSU Alexandria falls to 0-2 all-time against Oklahoma City in the World Series, dropping a 2-0 decision in the 2014 first round… Overall, the Generals slide to 2-5 in their second World Series trip… LSU Alexandria entered the game No. 3 in the NAIA in runs scored per game (7.2) – today, the Generals were held to one or fewer runs for just the fourth time all year… After a 2-for-3 performance today, PJ Leon is now 4-for-6 with two doubles in two World Series games for LSU Alexandria… Jaci Smith of Oklahoma City extended her hitting streak to 12-straight games with a single in the sixth inning.

Player of the Game:

Oklahoma City sophomore pitcher Georgia Wall showed today why she was the 2016 World Series MVP and 2016 NAIA First Team All-American. She tossed all seven innings, allowing one run (zero earned) on four hits. She struck out seven batters and walked one to improve to 31-0 on the year. She now stands an incredible 58-1 in her career. In her last 35 2/3 innings, Wall has given up just two runs (one earned) at the same time totaling 29 strikeouts.

How to Watch:

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series on the NAIA Network. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.