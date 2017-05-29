Faulkner Powers Past Missouri Baptist, 16-2

Eagles blast three home runs in win

May 29, 2017

No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) continued its tremendous offensive effort with 14 hits en route to a 16-2 victory over No. 6 Missouri Baptist Monday afternoon at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series at Harris Field.

With the win, the Eagles advance in the winner's side of the bracket and will play the winner between No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 5 Lewis-Clarke State (Idaho) tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. PDT. Faulkner, which is now owns the NAIA's most wins at 52-10, improves to 15-8 all-time at the event. The Eagles are searching for their second national title.

Nine different Eagles recorded at least one hit in the contest, highlighted by a three-hit day by T.J. Condon. The performance is his 21st multi-hit game of the season.

Through two games at this year's World Series, Faulkner is hitting .377 (29-for-77) with five home runs.

Faulkner plated five runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by Ryan Rosa. The home run is his fifth of the season and first at the event.

The Eagles extended their advantage to 13-0 in the top of the fifth inning with eight runs on five hits. Tra'mayne Holmes sparked the rally with his seventh home run of the season, a solo blast on the second pitch of the inning. Later in the frame, Austin Paschke hit a bases clearing, three RBI double off the center field fence.

A few batters later, Holmes struck again with an RBI double.

The eight-run inning is the 2017 World Series single-game high for runs scored in an inning. The previous mark was five runs, which was accomplished twice by Science & Arts (Okla.).

The Spartans lit the scoreboard for the first time in the bottom of the fifth when Aaron Collazo doubled to deep right-center field, scoring Angel Cruz from second base. Cruz opened the inning with a single. With that run, Missouri Baptist extended its streak of not being shutout to 180-straight games.

Paolo Montezuma made it a 14-1 game in favor of Faulkner when the senior catcher hit his third home run at this year's World Series.

Faulkner plated an additional two runs in the seventh inning, extending its lead out to 16-1.

Missouri Baptist's John Hagan deposited a solo home run into the left field bleachers to make it a 16-2 Faulkner lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. However, that would be the highlight for the Spartans in the final four innings of the contest.

Missouri Baptist falls to 45-15 on the year and will play No. 10 The Master's (Calif.) tomorrow at 11 a.m. PDT.