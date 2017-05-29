No. 6 Corban Continues Hot World Series Downing No. 2 Columbia, 5-0

Warriors face top seed Oklahoma City Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT

May 29, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Jamie Adams

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) No. 6 seed Corban (Ore.) continued to impress in its NAIA World Series debut collecting 11 hits en route to a 5-0 shutout of No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) Monday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Corban stays in the winner's round to tangle with No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma City Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. Columbia falls into the elimination round and will face No. 8 Southern Oregon Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Game-Changer:

The Warriors broke the game open with a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth innings. At the end of the fourth frame, Corban led 5-0 and had given pitcher Sabrina Boyd plenty of breathing room. Between the two innings, the Warriors combined for five hits, which included two (double, single) by Taylor Eilders, and 13 batters took a swing.

Game Notes:

In its World Series debut, Corban stays in the winner's round with a 2-0 record… Columbia, in its 16th postseason event, falls to 16-33 all-time… Taylor Eilders, Iris Rodriguez, Sam Woodley and Paige Martin all finished with a pair of hits for the Warriors… With 11 team hits tonight, Corban holds the single-game high in the World Series… On offense, Columbia never placed a runner past second base tonight… Columbia is blanked for just the second time all year – the other was in the season-opener against Oklahoma City on Feb. 10 (2-0)… The Columbia loss snaps an 18-game winning streak.

Player of the Game:

Corban junior pitcher Sabrina Boyd was fantastic in the complete-game, five hit shutout. She walked one and struck out five batters on 101 total pitches. She moved to 22-4 on the year. This marked the third complete-game, seven-inning shutout of the year and her strikeout total was one shy of a season high. She limited Columbia batters to a .192 (5-for-26) average – the Cougars entered the contest No. 1 in batting average (.399) and No. 2 in runs scored per game (7.8).

How to Watch:

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series on the NAIA Network. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.