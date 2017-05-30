New Legislation - Positive Drug Test and the Reporting of Results in Individual Sports

May 30, 2017

In this week's brief, we will discuss the championship penalties that will be assessed when a student-athlete competing in an individual sport tests positive for an NAIA banned substance.

For the purpose of NAIA drug testing, the following sports are classified as individual sports:

- Men's and Women's Cross Country;

- Men's and Women's Golf;

- Men's and Women's Indoor Track and Field

- Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field;

- Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving; and

- Wrestling

Individual Placings at a National Championship (Article VII, Section C, Item 1)

In the above mentioned sports, when a student-athlete tests positive, their individual ranking, honors, and scores will become vacated. Once vacated, the final individual rankings will not be adjusted/reassigned.

Example One: A wrestler accumulates 22 points which gives him a second place finish at the national championship. Once it is known he has tested positive for an NAIA banned substance, his name will be removed from the final rankings and the second place ranking will remain blank, the third place finisher will remain at the third place spot.

Individual Scores and Team Placings at a National Championship (Article VII, Section C, Item 2)

In regards to team placings for individual sports at national championships, the individual who tests positive for an NAIA banned substance will have the points they contributed to the cumulative team score subtracted. Once the points have been subtracted, the new score will be determined and at this time, the rankings will be reassigned.

Example One: NAIA Institution “A” accumulated 600 points at the NAIA swimming and diving national championships which gave them a third place team finish overall, the fourth place team earned 596 cumulative points and the fifth place team earned 400 cumulative points. A member at NAIA Institution “A” who contributed 50 points to the team score tests positive for an NAIA banned substance. The student's contribution is subsequently subtracted from the overall team cumulative score making NAIA institution “A's” new cumulative team score 550 points. This would mean that the fourth place team would move up to third place and NAIA Institutional “A” would finish in the fourth place spot with their adjusted score.

Example Two: NAIA Institution “B” accumulated 899 points at the NAIA golf national championships which gave them a first place team finish overall, the second place team earned 901 cumulative points and the third place team earned 906 cumulative points. A member at NAIA Institution “B” who contributed 260 points to the team score tests positive for an NAIA banned substance. The student's contribution is subsequently subtracted from the overall team cumulative score making NAIA Institution “B's” new cumulative team score 639 points. Because in the sport of golf the top four players scores make up the team's cumulative score, the golfer in the 5th spot on NAIA Institution “B's” team will now be added to their cumulative score. That golfer's score is 266, this would mean that NAIA Institution “B's” new cumulative score is 905, which means that NAIA Institution “B” would move down to third place from first.

