No. 1 Seed Oklahoma City Uses Defense & Pitching For 2-0 Shutout

Stars advance to 15th all-time championship game appearance at 5 p.m. Thursday

May 30, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Cindy Potter

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Pitching and defense again was the game-changer for No. 1 seed Oklahoma City in the 2-0 winner's bracket victory against No. 6 Corban (Ore.) Tuesday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. Sophomore pitcher Georgia Wall allowed a lone single and pitched three batters over the minimum to improve to 32-0 in the circle. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Oklahoma City, now 3-0 in the World Series, advances to the title game Thursday at 5 p.m. EDT. Corban, now 2-1 in the event, heads to the elimination bracket and takes on the winner of No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) and No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT.

Game-Changer:

Oklahoma City wasted no time in the top of the first inning scoring twice. Kali Pugh doubled to lead off and advanced to third on a Jaci Smith single. Two batters later, McRae Cayton executed a squeeze bunt to perfection and Pugh scored the Stars first run. Then, Smith came around for the 2-0 lead on a Laci Joyner base hit.

Game Notes:

By advancing to Thursday's title game, Oklahoma City will be appearing in its 15th all-time championship contest… Oklahoma City is 9-5 in 14 previous title games… The Stars hold NAIA records for most championship titles (9), wins (123) and appearances (30)… In its first World Series trip, Corban now is 2-1 in the event… The Stars have now won eight-straight games in the World Series after winning their ninth red banner in 2016…With one run and one hit tonight, Oklahoma City's Kali Pugh now stands with 95 runs scored (No. 1 in NAIA) and 112 total hits (No. 2)… The shutout is just the second one all year for Corban – the other coming March 12.

Player of the Game:

Oklahoma City sophomore pitcher Georgia Wall continued her absolute dominance moving to 59-1 in her two-year pitching career. The 2016 NAIA First Team All-American threw all seven innings tonight and gave up just one single. She didn't allow a walk, but hit a batter in the fifth inning. In her last 42 2/3 innings on the year, Wall has given up just two runs (one earned) at the same time totaling 29 strikeouts.

How to Watch:

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series on the NAIA Network. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.