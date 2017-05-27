Keiser Eliminates Hope International, 8-5

Seahawks earn first-ever World Series win

May 27, 2017

Keiser (Fla.) claimed victory over Hope International (Calif.), 8-5, in the battle of newcomers at the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series. The 61st annual event is taking place at Harris Field.

Keiser, which is making its first-ever trip to the World Series, improves to 43-20 on the year and is now 1-1 at the World Series. The Seahawks advance to play the loser of No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.) and No. 10 The Master's (Calif.) Monday at 11:30 a.m. PDT. Keiser is the first higher seeded team to win at this year's tournament.

The Seahawks, which entered the World Series hitting .300 as a team, flexed their offensive muscle, recording 14 hits. With the performance, Keiser has now recorded double-digit hits in four of its last five games. Five of the Seahawks hits were for extra bases.

Two-time All-American Keivan Berges led the offensive charge for Keiser, as the senior finished the game 3-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored. Brad Myott also tallied three hits, two RBI and one run scored.

Berges also claimed the win for Keiser, striking out seven and walking only two over 8.2 innings. Jeremy Graf struck out the only batter he faced en route to his fifth save of the season.

The team clubs played to a 1-1 scoreline before Keiser broke the game open with a three-run bottom of the third to make it 4-1 in favor of the Seahawks. Gabby Mundo set the table in the inning with his third triple of the season. The Miami, Fla., native scored one pitch later on a ground out by Berges.

A two-out single by Myott, followed by back-to-back doubles by Jack Curtis and Carlos Pena led to the remainder of the scoring.

Keiser added runs in the fourth and the fifth to en route to a 6-1 lead after five innings.

A Brett Thompson double and Brandon Gonzalez two-run home run in the top of the sixth narrowed the deficit to 6-3 for the Royals. The home run is the 12th of the season and second of the World Series for Gonzalez.

The Seahawks added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a solo home run by Berges – his 13th of the year.

Hope International's Jose Tejeda hit a solo shot of his own in the top of the eighth, and the Royals added another in the ninth to cut the Seahawks' lead to 8-5. Hope International brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but failed to score.

Hope International ends the year with a 35-18 record. The Royals, who are in only their second year as a varsity program, was appearing in the World Series for the first time in program history.