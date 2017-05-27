Columbia Wins in Dramatic Fashion in the 8th Inning

Cougars take 2-1 victory over Ottawa

May 27, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Molly Carter's fly ball that was mishandled by the right-fielder pushed across the game-winner for No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) in the 2-1, eight-inning victory over No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) in a winner's bracket game at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields on Saturday. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Columbia stays in the winner's bracket to take on No. 6 Corban (Ore.) Monday at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Ottawa falls into the elimination bracket Monday at 10 a.m. to match up with No. 4 Davenport (Mich.).

Game-Changer:

The decisive eighth inning for Columbia saw Carly Spalding lead off with a single up the middle. After a sacrifice bunt by Theresa Decosty, Molly Carter sent a 2-1 pitch to right field. The ball was dropped and Spalding scored easily from second base.

Game Notes:

Columbia extends its active win streak on the year to 18-straight games, which is most amongst the 10 qualifiers… Carly Spalding gathered a game-high three hits for the Cougars, including her eighth triple of the year… In her last eight games, Spalding has now collected 16 hits… Defensively, Columbia had four errors on the day, which is one shy of a season high… Ottawa has already established a new school record for season wins (40)… The Braves fall to 1-8 in World Series action… Columbia, in its 16th World Series, moves to 16-32 in the event… Prior to today, Columbia scored at least three runs in 44-straight games…

Player of the Game:

Columbia senior pitcher Paxton Welch – she tossed eight innings and allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits, both singles. She struck out three batters and walked one. She was efficient with just 84 pitches and 25 batters faced. She has won her last 10 decisions and pushed her career record in the circle to 57-28.

How to Watch:

