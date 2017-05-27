Eagles Soar Past Mustangs, 13-5

Faulkner wins its fifth-straight World Series opener

May 27, 2017

In arguably the most dominant offensive showing of the event so far, No. 2 Faulkner slugged to a 13-5 win over No. 10 The Master's (Calif.) Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

The Eagles scored at two-or-more runs in five of eight innings, including a four-run fifth frame. The club also tallied 14 hits, which is one shy of tying Hope International (Calif.) for the most in a single-game this season at the World Series.

With the win, Faulkner improves to 14-8 all-time at the World Series and advances to play No. 6 Missouri Baptist at 3 p.m. PDT on Monday. The Eagles are now 51-10 on the year, which ties the squad with Bellevue (Neb.) and Oklahoma Wesleyan for the most victories in the NAIA this season. Faulkner has won 50-or-more games each of the last five seasons.

Paolo Montezuma was the offensive star for Faulkner. The Caracas, Venezuela, native ended the contest 2-for-4 at the dish – both home runs – with five RBI and two runs scored.

Faulkner, which is seeking its second national title, took an early 2-0 lead when junior left fielder Reid Long doubled down the left field line to score John Price and T.J. Condon in the bottom of the first. The Marianna, Fla., native now has 14 doubles on the season.

Another double in the second inning – this time by third baseman Tra'mayne Holmes – followed by a single from John Price extended the Faulkner lead to 4-0 in the bottom of the second. Both hits came with two outs in the inning

The Faulkner slugfest continued into the third inning, but this time it was the long-ball, as Paolo Montezuma blasted a three-run home run over the left-center field fence. Montezuma's home run was his 12th of the year and pushed the Eagles' lead to 7-0 through three innings.

Jonah Jarrard extended his hitting streak to 16-straight games with a double to open the fourth inning for The Master's. Three pitches later, the Mustangs were on the board as Michael Sexton singled to center field to score courtesy runner Ricky Sottile from second base.

The Master's added another run in the stanza on a Dalton Devries fielder's choice that scored Sexton to cut the Faulkner lead to 7-2. The two runs snapped Faulkner's starting pitcher Ivan Pelaez's 13.1 scoreless inning streak.

Faulkner added another four runs in the fifth to push its advantage to 11-2. Holmes highlighted the inning with a two-run triple – his second extra base hit on the game.

David Sheaffer attempted to start a Mustang rally in the top of the sixth with a solo home run, however a two-run home run by Montezuma in the bottom half quickly erased any momentum for The Master's. Through six, Faulkner held a 13-3 lead.

The Mustangs added two runs in the top of the eighth, but failed to get closer.

Pelaez claimed the win for Faulkner to improve to 10-3 on the season.

The loss drops The Master's to 40-22 on the season and 5-7 all-time at the World Series. The Mustangs drop into the elimination bracket and play No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.