Wayland Baptist Claims Second National Title in Three Years

Pioneers capture 75 points

May 27, 2017

By Nikki Sherrill, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

GULF SHORES, Ala. – (Complete Results) After three full days of competition and with all national champions crowned in individual events, the Pioneers of Wayland Baptist (Texas) claim their second national title in three year and fourth all-time. The Pioneers gathered 75 points to take the red banner back to Texas, earning 19 points more than the runner-up spot claimed by Indiana Tech with 56 points. For the fourth-straight season, the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships have been held in Gulf Shores, Ala., at the Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.

Telecia Briscoe was the lone individual national champion for the Pioneers as she claimed the women's 100m hurdles title with a time of 13.7. This was Briscoe's first individual title at the outdoor championships, as she helped lead her Wayland Baptist squad to another national title.

At the awards ceremony with the Pioneers being handed the 2017 red banner, other awards were given out to deserving individuals from the meet. The 2017 Women's Coach of the Year went to Brian Whitlock from Wayland Baptist. The meet's Women's Most Outstanding Performer saw Marissa Dewispelare of Doane (Neb.) claim the title, while Becky Collier of Westmont (Calif.) earned the most individual points to take home the meet's Most Valuable Performance award.

The longest race of the meet, the women's marathon, started out the final day with an early competition. Michaela Werner of Oklahoma City captured the 26.2 mile race crown with a time of 3:03:41.

As for the individuals who now have more than one national title in the same event to their name, Brianna Woods of Indiana Tech leads the way. Woods ran an 11.45 in the women's 100m to claim her second-straight national title in the event. Woods tied her time from last season. Doane's (Neb.) Marissa Dewispelare completed her second-straight outdoor steeplechase race with a time of 10:23.99 to win her second title in the same amount of years.

Another strong performance from today came at the jumps of Westmont's (Calif.) Becky Collier who won the women's high jump. Collier finished the competition with a height of 1.77m. Yesterday, Collier won her second-consecutive heptathlon national championship.

Perhaps the most meaningful win was when Anna Shields of Point Park (Pa.), the teammate of Tyler Carter who passed away earlier this week, won the women's 1,500m with a time of 4:24.58.

The top-eight finishers in each event receive All-America honors. The NAIA will release a complete list of outdoor track and field All-Americans on Monday (May 29).

Top-five team finishes



WOMEN

1. Wayland Baptist (Texas) – 75

2. Indiana Tech – 56

3. Southern-New Orleans (La.) – 42

4. British Columbia – 41

5. Wiley (Texas) – 39



Coach of the Year: Brian Whitlock, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Outstanding Performer: Marissa Dewispelare, Doane (Neb.)

Most Valuable Performer: Becky Collier, Westmont (Calif.)

2017 NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Women's National Champions

Women's 4x800m relay – Aquinas (Mich.) (Winchester, Miller, Anderson, Sigafoose)

Women's shot put – Sam Liermann, Concordia (Neb.)

Women's 5,000, race walk – Anali Cisneros, Judson (Ill.)

Women's Heptathlon – Becky Collier, Westmont (Calif.)

Women's Triple Jump – Bria Sands, Life (Ga.)

Women's 10,000 meters – Ellie Willging, Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Women's hammer throw – Raven Kelly, St. Francis (lll.)

Women's javelin – Seri Geisler, Valley City State (N.D.)

Women's long jump – Abby Stricker, Columbia (Mo.)

Women's pole vault – Danielle Wojciechowski, Bethel (Ind.)

Women's Marathon – Michaela Werner, Oklahoma City

Women's Steeplechase – Marrisa Dewispelare, Doane (Neb.)

Women's 4x100m Relay – Indiana Tech

Women's 1,500m – Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)

Women's 100m Hurdles – Telecia Briscoe, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Women's 100m – Brianna Woods, Indiana Tech

Women's 400m Hurdles – Taylor Needham, Southwestern (Kan.)

Women's 400m – Shadae Hylton, SUNO (La.)

Women's 800m – Hannah Segrave, Milligan (Tenn.)

Women's 200m – Argyana Bolton, SUNO (La.)

Women's 5,000m – Jessa Perkinson, Southern Oregon

Women's 4x400m Relay – SUNO (La.)

Women's High Jump – Becky Collier, Westmont (Calif.)

Women's Discus – Teeka Thompson, Hastings (Neb.)