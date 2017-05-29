Teunissen Keeps Davenport Alive With Complete-Game 4-0 Shutout

Panthers play Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT

May 29, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Devin Steiner

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) Sophomore pitcher Mallory Teunissen posted 10 strikeouts to help lead No. 4 Davenport (Mich.) to a 4-0 elimination victory over No. 10 Ottawa (Kan.) in the first game Monday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

Davenport advances in the elimination round to play the loser of No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) Tuesday at 1 p.m. EDT. Ottawa is eliminated and ends its season with a 40-18 record.

Game-Changer:

Already leading 2-0 in the top of the sixth inning, Davenport added a key insurance run. Alyssa Eastman tripled to deep right with one out. Pinch-runner Selena Pauley came home on a sacrifice fly to short centerfield. On that play, Ottawa shortstop Amber Harris made a diving catch for the out, but her throw to home plate was off the mark as Pauley scored. (WATCH DIVING CATCH)

Game Notes:

Davenport improves to 2-4 all-time in the World Series, playing in its second all-time appearance… After a 2-for-2 effort at the plate today, Davenport's Aby Brambila leads all batters with five hits as she is batting .625 (5-for-8) in three World Series games… Lindsay Tasma and Briana Allen joined Brambila with two hits apiece… Ottawa finishes its third World Series trip with a 1-9 record… Ottawa's Elisa Valenzuela, who went 1-for-3 today, wraps up her season gaining a hit in 11 of her final 12 games… The two pitchers – Mallory Teunissen (1) of Davenport and Molli Morgan of Ottawa – threw a combined one walk today.

Player of the Game:

Sophomore pitcher Mallory Teunissen bounced back from a 4-0 defeat in Davenport's first World Series game last Friday to dominate the Ottawa bats. She allowed four hits – three singles – and fanned 10 batters to move to 25-5 on the year. She retired seven of the game's final eight batters for her 23rd complete game of the year.

How to Watch:

Stretch Internet, the NAIA's official video-streaming company of NAIA national championship events, will be broadcasting all 19 games of the 2016 NAIA Softball World Series on the NAIA Network. The All-World Series package can be purchased for $29.95 or the day package for $9.95. For more information, including how to register for an account, click here.