The Master's Eliminates Keiser, 9-2

Mustang's Sexton breaks game open with bases clearing double in sixth

May 29, 2017

The Master's (Calif.) Michael Sexton drove in four runs to lift the No. 10 Mustangs to a 9-2 win over No. 4 Keiser (Fla.) Monday afternoon in elimination play at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series at Harris Field.

The senior third baseman showed why he has been an All-Golden State Athletic Conference First Team member two-straight seasons, as he ended the day 3-for-5 at the plate with a two extra base hits, four RBI and one run scored.

With the win, the Master's improves to 41-22 on the season and advances to play the loser of No. 1 Oklahoma City and No. 5 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) at 3 p.m. PDT tomorrow.

The Master's also got strong performances from their pitching staff. Starter Robert Winslow threw 68 total pitches and scattered four hits and allowed two runs over the course of five innings. With the victory, he improves to 9-5 on the season.

Danny Lutz finished the game, tossing four innings of scoreless relief en route to his third save of the season and second at the World Series.

Keiser drew first blood in the contest, as the club claimed a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on a pair of wild pitches.

The Master's cut the deficit to 2-1 when Sexton lifted a home run over the left field fence. The home run is his 17th of the year and first at this year's World Series.

The Mustangs took their first lead, 5-2, in the bottom of the fourth. Max Maitland sparked the rally with a RBI double, before Jonah Jarrard extended his current hitting streak to 17-straight games with a three-run home run. The long-ball is his 13th of the season and first at the event.

The Master's were able to put to game away in the bottom of the sixth with four runs on two hits. Sexton had the key hit in the inning with a bases clearing, two out double. The initial run in the frame was plated via a bases loaded walk.

Keiser threaten to cut into The Master's 9-2 lead in the top of the eighth with a runner on third base with no outs, however failed to score as relief pitcher Danny Lutz struck out Carlos Lopez before a double play ended the inning.

Dylan Dore was the lone Seahawk with more than one hit – both singles.

Kyle Keatts took the loss for Keiser and ends the year with a 7-5 record.

The loss gives the Seahawks a 43-21 record to end the year. Keiser was appearing in the World Series for the first time in program history.