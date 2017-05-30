No. 5 LSU Alexandria Eliminates No. 4 Davenport by 2-0 Count

Generals' pitcher Marci West sets school record with 26th win

May 30, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) LSU Alexandria (La.) pitcher Marci West won for the second time in the NAIA World Series against the same opponent as the fifth-seeded Generals shut down No. 4 Davenport (Mich.), 2-0, Tuesday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

LSU Alexandria stays alive to face the winner of No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 8 Southern Oregon Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT. Davenport ends its season with a 49-10 record.

Game-Changer:

LSU Alexandria scored the winning runs in the bottom of the third inning. PJ Leon plated Kennedy Beard on a ground-out and Gabbie Andrepont followed with a single to left field to score Julinn Torres. Andrepont finished 2-for-3 for the Generals and it marked the first multi-hit game for the freshman outfielder in 10 contests.

Game Notes:

LSU Alexandria makes history by winning its second game in the 2017 World Series – the Generals never had more than a single win in two previous World Series appearances… Overall, the Generals are 3-5 in this event… Davenport falls to 2-5 completing its second World Series event… LSU Alexandria records its fifth shutout in its last nine ball games on the year… The 51 season wins ties the school record established back in 2015… Davenport pitcher Emily Maves, who was hit with the loss today, tossed 13.0 World Series innings in two appearances, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 20... Lindsay Tasma collected one hit today for the Panthers and finished with five World Series hits in four games.

Player of the Game:

LSU Alexandria senior pitcher Marci West broke a school record that she set two seasons ago, winning her 26th game in the circle. West began her day in the top of the fourth inning, relieving starter Madison Resch. West finished with five strikeouts, allowed one walk and one single in the fourth frame. She retired the final 10 Davenport batters of the game to move to 26-5 on the year. In 11.0 World Series innings, West has allowed zero runs, three hits and struck out 10 – all of those stats coming in two victories against Davenport (4-0 win, May 26).

