Oklahoma City Eliminates The Master's, 16-5

Stars tally 2017 World Series single-game high 18 hits

May 30, 2017

Top-seeded Oklahoma City's offensive prowess was on display Tuesday afternoon at the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series as the Stars downed No. 10 The Master's (Calif.), 16-5, in elimination play.

With the win, Oklahoma City punched a ticket to one of the final four places in this year's field. The Stars (50-9), who are searching for the program's second national title, will not know their opponent for tomorrow until the conclusion of the games today. The pairings for Game 16 and 17 of the World Series are determined by the World Series Tournament Committee.

Overall, the Stars tied a season-high with 18 hits in the contest, which is also the most hits in single game so far at this year's World Series.

Jared Baker, Shaun Corso and Branden Grieger tallied three hits each. Baker, the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year, is now 8-for-15 (.533) at the World Series, including three doubles, one home run and 10 RBI.

Oklahoma City also received a stellar starting performance from Roberto Delgado, who allowed only two runs on two hits over the course of 7.1 innings of work. The junior right-hander threw 122 pitches and struck out nine.

A pair of first inning walks led to runners on first and second with two outs for the Mustangs' David Sheaffer. The Mt. Airy, N.C., native did not waste the opportunity, shooting a single up the middle to score Max Maitland and give The Master's a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma City countered with a run of its own to tie the score 1-1 in the bottom of the frame when Shaun Corso singled home Lane Milligan.

The Stars wasted no time taking their first lead of the contest, 2-1, when Jerame Littell deposited a two-run home run into the left field bleachers in the bottom of the second. The hit was Littell's first at the World Series and 11th home run of the season.

Oklahoma City blew the game wide open with seven runs in the bottom of the third to take a 10-1 lead. Grieger sparked the rally with a two-run home run – his ninth long-ball of the season – on the first pitch of the at-bat. Following a bases loaded sacrifice fly by Joe Lytle, Baker followed Grieger's lead with a home run of his own – this time of the three-run variety – to cap the frame.

Baker struck again in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out, RBI single into shallow center field to push the Stars' advantage to 11-1.

Oklahoma City added another four runs to the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth to make it 15-1, before The Master's lit the scoreboard again via a solo home run by Pearson Good.

The Stars closed the door on their scoring with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Skyler Bean sacrifice fly.

The Master's refused to go quietly in the ninth inning, scoring three runs on two hits and one Oklahoma City error, however it was not enough.

Shaeffer, Good, Dalton DeVries and Matt Janes tallied the four hits for The Master's.

The Master's, which was appearing in the World Series for the second-straight season and fourth time in program history, falls to 41-23 on the year and 6-8 all-time at the event.