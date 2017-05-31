Games on May 31 Pushed Back Due to Inclement Weather
Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media
CLERMONT, Fla. – (Schedule) Due to inclement weather today (May 31), the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series schedule has moved those games to June 1. See below for the most updated schedule.
________________________________________
Thursday, June 1 | Clermont, Fla. | Legends Way Ballfields | All Times EDT
Game 16 (9 a.m.) (moved from May 31, due to inclement weather. It will be resumed in bottom 5th inning; 1 on, 1 out with Columbia batting and LSU Alexandria leading 5-1)
-No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) vs. No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) | Live Stats
Game 17 (10 a.m.) (moved from May 31, due to inclement weather)
-No. 6 Corban (Ore.) vs. Winner Game 16
Game 18 (Noon - Championship Game)
-No. 1 Oklahoma City vs Winner Game 17
Game 19 (20 minutes following Game 18 - If Necessary)
-If Necessary Game