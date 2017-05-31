Games on May 31 Pushed Back Due to Inclement Weather

LSU Alexandria and Columbia will resume game in bottom of 5th inning

May 31, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Schedule) Due to inclement weather today (May 31), the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series schedule has moved those games to June 1. See below for the most updated schedule.

________________________________________

Thursday, June 1 | Clermont, Fla. | Legends Way Ballfields | All Times EDT

Game 16 (9 a.m.) (moved from May 31, due to inclement weather. It will be resumed in bottom 5th inning; 1 on, 1 out with Columbia batting and LSU Alexandria leading 5-1)

-No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) vs. No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) | Live Stats



Game 17 (10 a.m.) (moved from May 31, due to inclement weather)

-No. 6 Corban (Ore.) vs. Winner Game 16



Game 18 (Noon - Championship Game)

-No. 1 Oklahoma City vs Winner Game 17



Game 19 (20 minutes following Game 18 - If Necessary)

-If Necessary Game