2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (June 2)
June 01, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City is the new No. 1 women's golf program, announced Friday in the 2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
• Oklahoma City preserved its tight three stroke lead heading into the final round to win the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship last Friday at PGA National.
• This is the Stars eighth total Women's Golf National Championship title and first No. 1 ranking since May 30, 2014.
• Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) followed the Stars claiming the runner-up position and the No. 2 ranking in this edition.
• The Eagles climbed back from a six stroke deficit to USC Beaufort (S.C.) after the second round to leap into second-place and earn the runner-up status.
• Rounding out the top five is USC Beaufort at No. 3, Dalton State (Ga.) at No. 4 and Keiser (Fla.) at No. 5.
• In eight polls this year (including the Preseason), there have now been three different No. 1 teams: Keiser (Fla.) (four times), SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (three times) and Oklahoma City (one time).
• Only three teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 – British Columbia (2001), Oklahoma City (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008) and Keiser (Fla.) (2015).
Poll Methodology
• The postseason poll was taken from the final results of the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship..
|
RANK
|
LAST WEEK
|
SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|1
|3
|Oklahoma City
|2
|4
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|3
|8
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|4
|5
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|5
|1
|Keiser (Fla.)
|6
|6
|British Columbia
|7
|2
|SCAD-Savannah (Ga.)
|T8
|7
|William Woods (Mo.)
|T8
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|10
|10
|Texas Wesleyan
|11
|12
|William Carey (Miss.)
|12
|9
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|13
|15
|SCAD-Atlanta (Ga.)
|14
|13
|Indiana Tech
|15
|19
|Oregon Tech
|16
|20
|Northwestern Ohio
|17
|17
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|18
|24
|William Penn (Iowa)
|19
|16
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|20
|11
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|21
|17
|Thomas (Ga.)
|22
|21
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|23
|NR
|Midway (Ky.)
|24
|22
|Victoria (B.C.)
|25
|NR
|Bellevue (Neb.)
Others receiving votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho); Taylor (Ind.); Oklahoma Wesleyan; Briar Cliff (Iowa); Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)