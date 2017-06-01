2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Postseason (June 2)

Oklahoma City takes home red banner and No. 1 position

June 01, 2017

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 1 3 Oklahoma City 2 4 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 4 5 Dalton State (Ga.) 5 1 Keiser (Fla.) 6 6 British Columbia 7 2 SCAD-Savannah (Ga.) T8 7 William Woods (Mo.) T8 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 10 10 Texas Wesleyan 11 12 William Carey (Miss.) 12 9 Cumberlands (Ky.) 13 15 SCAD-Atlanta (Ga.) 14 13 Indiana Tech 15 19 Oregon Tech 16 20 Northwestern Ohio 17 17 Faulkner (Ala.) 18 24 William Penn (Iowa) 19 16 Milligan (Tenn.) 20 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 21 17 Thomas (Ga.) 22 21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 23 NR Midway (Ky.) 24 22 Victoria (B.C.) 25 NR Bellevue (Neb.)

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern– Oklahoma City is the new No. 1 women's golf program, announced Friday in the 2016-17 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll.• Oklahoma City preserved its tight three stroke lead heading into the final round to win the 2017 NAIA Women's Golf National Championship last Friday at PGA National.• This is the Stars eighth total Women's Golf National Championship title and first No. 1 ranking since May 30, 2014.• Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) followed the Stars claiming the runner-up position and the No. 2 ranking in this edition.• The Eagles climbed back from a six stroke deficit to USC Beaufort (S.C.) after the second round to leap into second-place and earn the runner-up status.• Rounding out the top five is USC Beaufort at No. 3, Dalton State (Ga.) at No. 4 and Keiser (Fla.) at No. 5.• In eight polls this year (including the Preseason), there have now been three different No. 1 teams: Keiser (Fla.) (four times), SCAD Savannah (Ga.) (three times) and Oklahoma City (one time).• Only three teams have gone the entire season ranked No. 1 – British Columbia (2001), Oklahoma City (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008) and Keiser (Fla.) (2015).• The postseason poll was taken from the final results of the NAIA Women's Golf National Championship..

Others receiving votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho); Taylor (Ind.); Oklahoma Wesleyan; Briar Cliff (Iowa); Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)