Generals Head to Final Elimination Game

LSU Alexandria posts 10 hits in win over Columbia (Mo.)

June 01, 2017

Story by Donnie Smith, NAIA

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) The No. 5 seed LSU Alexandria (La.) stayed in contention for the title with a 6-4 victory over No. 2 Columbia (Mo.) Thursday at the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series at Legends Way Ballfields. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

The Generals take on Corban (Mo.) in Game 17, the final game of the World Series Elimination Bracket.

Game-Changer:

Marci West improved to 3-0 during the World Series, throwing 6.1 innings. West allowed one unearned run on six hits, striking out five and walking one. West threw the first six innings, then re-entered in the seventh to record the final out.

Game Notes:

The game began on Wednesday, May 31st and played to the bottom of the fifth until severe weather in the area forced the game to be suspended…Play resumed Thursday morning…Columbia is eliminated from its 16th World Series appearance after going 2-2…Senior Carly Spalding posted two hits for the Cougars in the loss, finishing the tournament with a .563 average (9-for-16)…The LSU Alexandria 1-2-3 hitters (Jacy Ummel, Julinn Torres, Dani Billings) combined to go 6-for-9 with three RBIs and a walk…The Generals scored two runs in the first and two in the second to take a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the inning, getting a two-run double from Gabby Andrepont, and an RBI single by Ummel…Trailing 6-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Cougars picked up a pair of runs on a triple by Molly Carter, and an RBI single to center by Allyson Metz.

Player of the Game:

Torres of LSU Alexandria finished the game with two hits, an RBI, two runs scored, and had an assist and two putouts at shortstop.

