Corban (Ore.) Rallies to Eliminate LSU Alexandria

Warriors advance to first championship game in program history

June 01, 2017

Story by Donnie Smith, NAIA

CLERMONT, Fla. – (Box Score) (Bracket) A four-run bottom of the sixth gave No. 6 Corban (Ore.) a thrilling 4-2 victory over No. 5 LSU Alexandria (La.) in the final game of the Elimination Bracket of the NAIA Softball World Series. The 37th annual event is hosted by PFX Athletics for the first time. Follow along on social media with #NAIASBWorldSeries on Twitter (@NAIA), Facebook (@PlayNAIA) and Instagram (@playnaia).

Up Next:

The Warriors take on No. 1 Oklahoma City in the championship game.

Game-Changer:

Raimee Sluder's three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth gave Corban its first lead of the game.

Game Notes:

LSU Alexandria got on the scoreboard first in the top half of the sixth inning with consecutive doubles by Dani Billings and PJ Leon to give the Generals a 2-0 lead…Jessie Isham's leadoff double got the bottom of the inning started for Corban, who had struggled until that point against Generals' pitcher Madison Resch…Resch retired the first 10 hitters she saw until a bunt single by Maddy Melton.

Player of the Game:

Sluder's home run was the first of the tournament…Of her three hits, two have been for extra bases.

