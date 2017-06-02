2017 NAIA Softball All-Americans Announced
By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior Kali Pugh of Oklahoma City is named the NAIA Player of the Year and Freshman Kathleen Daniel of Brenau (Ga.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.
The freshman Daniel of Brenau is earning her first NAIA All-America status and claiming the NAIA Pitcher of the Year award. Brenau is the second Southern State Athletic Conference student-athlete to earn the award since its inception in 1998
Daniel finished a stellar freshman season breaking the NAIA national record for most batters struck out (579). Daniel surpassed the record in the opening game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series striking out 13 of the 15 batters. The previous record holder was Oklahoma City's Lilly LaVelle set in 2012 (540). Daniel finished the season ranked No. 1 in five statistical categories: wins (43), opp batting average (0.129), hits allowed per game (3.02), earned run average (0.560) and total innings pitched (327).
Senior Pugh of Oklahoma City capped off a fantastic season earning her second-straight NAIA All-American status, the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the NAIA National Player of the Year. Pugh finished No. 1 in three statistical categories: total at bats (247), total bases (210) and total runs scored (95). The Stars earned their second-straight and NAIA record 10th World Series on Thursday.
There are 13 individuals are making at least their second All-America appearance. Abby Meador of Oklahoma City and Claudia Farrell of Grand View (Iowa) are the only three-time All-Americans amongst the 2017 honorees.
2017 NAIA Softball All-America Teams
First Team (sorted by position)
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Kathleen Daniel
|Brenau (Ga.)
|P
|Fr.
|Locust Grove, Ga.
|Georgia Wall*
|Oklahoma City
|P
|So.
|Marlow, Okla.
|Abby Meador*^
|Oklahoma City
|P
|Jr.
|Midwest City, Okla.
|Jaci Smith*
|Oklahoma City
|C
|So.
|Godley, Texas
|Kelsey Connolly
|Thomas (Ga.)
|C
|Jr.
|Lodi, Ca.
|Kali Pugh*
|Oklahoma City
|INF
|Sr.
|Vista, Calif.
|Erin Sharpe
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|INF
|So.
|Bosque Farms, N.M.
|Madison Ellis*
|Oklahoma City
|INF
|Sr.
|Yukon, Okla.
|Molly Carter
|Columbia (Mo.)
|INF
|So.
|Columbia, Mo.
|Julinn Torres*
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|INF
|Sr.
|El Paso, Texas
|Niki Cook
|Georgia Gwinnett
|OF
|Jr.
|Buford, Ga.
|Carly Spalding^
|Columbia (Mo.)
|OF
|Sr.
|Monroe City, Mo.
|Tara Moates^
|Oregon Tech
|OF
|Jr.
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Aubri Hockenbury
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|OF
|Sr.
|Santa Fe, Texas
|Kaisey Carson*
|Indiana Wesleyan
|UTIL
|Sr.
|Avon, Ind.
|Dani Billings
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|DP
|Jr.
|Nixa, Mo.
|Breena Smith
|Marian (Ind.)
|At-LP
|So.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Morghan Dieringer
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|At-LP
|Jr.
|New Lenox, Ill.
|Kelli Fisher
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|At-LP
|Sr.
|Yutan, Neb.
|Brashante Dareus
|Georgia Gwinnett
|ALINF
|Sr.
|Freeport, Bahamas
|Second Team (sorted by position)
|Name
|School
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Kelsey Conkey
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|P
|So.
|Minford, Ohio
|Rachel Henks
|Morningside (Iowa)
|P
|Sr.
|Lee's Summit, Mo.
|Claudia Farrell*^
|Grand View (Iowa)
|P
|Jr.
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Kelsey Gravens
|Midway (Ky.)
|C
|Jr.
|Mt. Washington, Ky.
|Destiny Turner^
|College of Idaho
|C
|Sr.
|Boise, Idaho
|Madison Wright
|Simpson
|INF
|So.
|Carlisle, Iowa
|Taylor Braselton
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|INF
|Sr.
|Euharlee, Ga.
|Jacqueline Roof*
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|INF
|Jr.
|Paducah, Ky.
|Kyndle Wolfinger
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|INF
|Sr.
|Jackson, Mich.
|Michaela Criner
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|INF
|Fr.
|Lancaster, Ohio
|Michaela Shouldis
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|OF
|Jr.
|Dayton, Ore.
|Kayla Prachyl
|Texas Wesleyan
|OF
|Jr.
|Ennis, Texas
|Samantha Stallbaumer
|Oklahoma City
|OF
|So.
|Haven, Kan.
|Megan Washam
|Evangel
|OF
|Sr.
|Corinth, Texas
|Taylor Winn*
|Lindenwood-Belleville
|UTIL
|Sr.
|Herrin, Ill.
|Theresa DeCosty
|Columbia (Mo.)
|DP
|Sr.
|St. Charles, Mo.
|Jessie Isham
|Corban (Ore.)
|At-LC
|So.
|Salem, Ore.
|Molli Morgan
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|At-LP
|Sr.
|Paola, Kan.
|Madison Byrd
|Tabor (Kan.)
|At-LP
|Fr.
|Stanton, Calif.
|Marci West
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|At-LP
|Sr.
|Anacoco, La.
Honorable Mention
Name
School
|Marinna Shadley
|Ave Maria
|Olivia Brees
|Baker (Kan.)
|Sarah Crews
|Clarke
|Sabrina Boyd
|Corban (Ore.)
|Iris Rodriguez
|Corban (Ore.)
|Alexa Flores
|Davenport
|McKenzie Kenobbie
|Dickinson State
|Laykyn Lindsay
|Friends (Kan.)
|Devin Brown
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Kelsey Brodbeck
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Casey Bryan
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Grace Lumpkin
|Marian (Ind.)
|Caylee Porter
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Kassidy Butler
|Michigan Dearborn
|Mallory Land
|Park (Mo.)
|Alexis Paulo-Meyers
|Peru State (Neb.)
|Tate Landmark
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Kelsey Randall
|Southern Oregon
|Chelsie Valentine
|Warner (Fla.)
|Rachel Hickman
|William Carey (Miss.)
Player of the Year: Kali Pugh, Oklahoma City
Pitcher of the Year: Kathleen Daniel, Brenau (Ga.)
* 2016 All-American
^2015 All-American