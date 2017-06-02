2017 NAIA Softball All-Americans Announced

Kali Pugh of Oklahoma City is Player of the Year; Kathleen Daniel of Brenau (Ga.) is Pitcher of the Year

June 02, 2017

By Spencer Scheve, Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Softball All-America teams, selected by the NAIA All-America committee. Senior Kali Pugh of Oklahoma City is named the NAIA Player of the Year and Freshman Kathleen Daniel of Brenau (Ga.) is honored as the NAIA Pitcher of the Year. The All-America teams are comprised of First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention selections.



The freshman Daniel of Brenau is earning her first NAIA All-America status and claiming the NAIA Pitcher of the Year award. Brenau is the second Southern State Athletic Conference student-athlete to earn the award since its inception in 1998



Daniel finished a stellar freshman season breaking the NAIA national record for most batters struck out (579). Daniel surpassed the record in the opening game of the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series striking out 13 of the 15 batters. The previous record holder was Oklahoma City's Lilly LaVelle set in 2012 (540). Daniel finished the season ranked No. 1 in five statistical categories: wins (43), opp batting average (0.129), hits allowed per game (3.02), earned run average (0.560) and total innings pitched (327).

Senior Pugh of Oklahoma City capped off a fantastic season earning her second-straight NAIA All-American status, the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Year and the NAIA National Player of the Year. Pugh finished No. 1 in three statistical categories: total at bats (247), total bases (210) and total runs scored (95). The Stars earned their second-straight and NAIA record 10th World Series on Thursday.

There are 13 individuals are making at least their second All-America appearance. Abby Meador of Oklahoma City and Claudia Farrell of Grand View (Iowa) are the only three-time All-Americans amongst the 2017 honorees.

2017 NAIA Softball All-America Teams

First Team (sorted by position) Name School Pos. Yr. Hometown Kathleen Daniel Brenau (Ga.) P Fr. Locust Grove, Ga. Georgia Wall* Oklahoma City P So. Marlow, Okla. Abby Meador*^ Oklahoma City P Jr. Midwest City, Okla. Jaci Smith* Oklahoma City C So. Godley, Texas Kelsey Connolly Thomas (Ga.) C Jr. Lodi, Ca. Kali Pugh* Oklahoma City INF Sr. Vista, Calif. Erin Sharpe Bellevue (Neb.) INF So. Bosque Farms, N.M. Madison Ellis* Oklahoma City INF Sr. Yukon, Okla. Molly Carter Columbia (Mo.) INF So. Columbia, Mo. Julinn Torres* LSU Alexandria (La.) INF Sr. El Paso, Texas Niki Cook Georgia Gwinnett OF Jr. Buford, Ga. Carly Spalding^ Columbia (Mo.) OF Sr. Monroe City, Mo. Tara Moates^ Oregon Tech OF Jr. Klamath Falls, Ore. Aubri Hockenbury Houston-Victoria (Texas) OF Sr. Santa Fe, Texas Kaisey Carson* Indiana Wesleyan UTIL Sr. Avon, Ind. Dani Billings LSU Alexandria (La.) DP Jr. Nixa, Mo. Breena Smith Marian (Ind.) At-LP So. Indianapolis, Ind. Morghan Dieringer St. Francis (Ill.) At-LP Jr. New Lenox, Ill. Kelli Fisher Bellevue (Neb.) At-LP Sr. Yutan, Neb. Brashante Dareus Georgia Gwinnett ALINF Sr. Freeport, Bahamas Second Team (sorted by position) Name School Pos. Hometown Kelsey Conkey Rio Grande (Ohio) P So. Minford, Ohio Rachel Henks Morningside (Iowa) P Sr. Lee's Summit, Mo. Claudia Farrell*^ Grand View (Iowa) P Jr. Des Moines, Iowa Kelsey Gravens Midway (Ky.) C Jr. Mt. Washington, Ky. Destiny Turner^ College of Idaho C Sr. Boise, Idaho Madison Wright Simpson INF So. Carlisle, Iowa Taylor Braselton Reinhardt (Ga.) INF Sr. Euharlee, Ga. Jacqueline Roof* Campbellsville (Ky.) INF Jr. Paducah, Ky. Kyndle Wolfinger Siena Heights (Mich.) INF Sr. Jackson, Mich. Michaela Criner Rio Grande (Ohio) INF Fr. Lancaster, Ohio Michaela Shouldis Oklahoma Wesleyan OF Jr. Dayton, Ore. Kayla Prachyl Texas Wesleyan OF Jr. Ennis, Texas Samantha Stallbaumer Oklahoma City OF So. Haven, Kan. Megan Washam Evangel OF Sr. Corinth, Texas Taylor Winn* Lindenwood-Belleville UTIL Sr. Herrin, Ill. Theresa DeCosty Columbia (Mo.) DP Sr. St. Charles, Mo. Jessie Isham Corban (Ore.) At-LC So. Salem, Ore. Molli Morgan Ottawa (Kan.) At-LP Sr. Paola, Kan. Madison Byrd Tabor (Kan.) At-LP Fr. Stanton, Calif. Marci West LSU Alexandria (La.) At-LP Sr. Anacoco, La.

Honorable Mention

Name School Marinna Shadley Ave Maria Olivia Brees Baker (Kan.) Sarah Crews Clarke Sabrina Boyd Corban (Ore.) Iris Rodriguez Corban (Ore.) Alexa Flores Davenport McKenzie Kenobbie Dickinson State Laykyn Lindsay Friends (Kan.) Devin Brown Grand View (Iowa) Kelsey Brodbeck Keiser (Fla.) Casey Bryan Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Grace Lumpkin Marian (Ind.) Caylee Porter Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Kassidy Butler Michigan Dearborn Mallory Land Park (Mo.) Alexis Paulo-Meyers Peru State (Neb.) Tate Landmark Science & Arts (Okla.) Kelsey Randall Southern Oregon Chelsie Valentine Warner (Fla.) Rachel Hickman William Carey (Miss.)

Player of the Year: Kali Pugh, Oklahoma City

Pitcher of the Year: Kathleen Daniel, Brenau (Ga.)

* 2016 All-American

^2015 All-American