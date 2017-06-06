NAIA Rules Education Resources

June 06, 2017

In this week's brief we will discuss the different rules education resources the Legislative Services Department offers to our membership. Having the tools to plan and execute a successful on campus rules education seminar for coaches, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, other athletic department personnel and student-athletes will help ensure everyone is up-to-date on all NAIA rules. All resources can be found on the Legislative homepage.

The legislative page houses the Official and Policy handbook, manuals (FAR, ECP and Year-End Report) and legislative forms.

Rules Education Power Points

Under the “Rules Education” tab, membership can view NAIA Rules Ed 101 power points. The power points highlight individual rules, and explain the rule specifics in depth.

Also under this tab, membership can find the current and previous year's convention rules education and case study power points. These are comprehensive power points that are easily accessible and ready to use. The case study power points take real life situations, and put them into practice, to see how different rules are applied. The case study presentation is especially helpful for the FAR and or compliance officer, as these examples can help with any special situations that might arise at your institution.

Lastly, this tab offers rules education tests that can be completed by an athletics director, coach or faculty athletics representative. After a rules education session, what better way to test someone's knowledge than with a comprehensive exam? These tests are graded upon completion and can be reviewed as needed.

Customizable Rules Education Power Point

New for the 2017-2018 academic school year, the Legislative Services Department has created a rules education power point which allows institutions to customize their rules education sessions based on their institutional policies. This power point will touch on athletic and academic bylaws and for those bylaws that reference institutional policy, the institution will be able to include their own policies/procedures that students and staff need to be aware of.

Example: Article II, Section C, Item 3b states: “No part of the travel expense, meals, and lodging of prospective students making visitations to an institution shall be paid by the institution unless such practice is a part of the general institutional policy in procurement of other students with special talents and not only for the express purpose of securing athletes.” Once the rule is shown, the institution will then state their policy to make sure there is a clear understanding of what is allowed under this bylaw per their policy. (i.e. an institution allows the purchases of travel for all students with special talents).

We hope that this resource is easy to use, effective, and efficient. Rules education is very important not only for the athletic administration, but for coaches and players alike. We hope that athletic directors and FARs can utilize this resource to decrease workload and increase NAIA and campus rules knowledge.

For information on all approved legislation from the 2017 convention, please click here.

