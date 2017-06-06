2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans Announced

Oklahoma Wesleyan's Christopher Acosta-Tapia named National Player of the Year

June 06, 2017

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Baseball All-America Teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Christopher Acosta-Tapia of Oklahoma Wesleyan headlines the 34 honorees, as the junior outfielder was named National Player of the Year.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

Oklahoma Wesleyan led all institutions with four All-Americans – Trevor Achenbach (first team third baseman), Will Price (first team outfielder), Tyler Schumpert (second team relief pitcher) and Acosta-Tapia (first team outfielder). Bellevue (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Science & Arts (Okla.) and the University of Northwestern Ohio also had multiple individuals honored.