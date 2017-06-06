Print RSS

2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans Announced

Oklahoma Wesleyan's Christopher Acosta-Tapia named National Player of the Year
June 06, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 Baseball All-America Teams as selected by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association All-America Committee. Christopher Acosta-Tapia of Oklahoma Wesleyan headlines the 34 honorees, as the junior outfielder was named National Player of the Year.

The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.

Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

Oklahoma Wesleyan led all institutions with four All-Americans – Trevor Achenbach (first team third baseman), Will Price (first team outfielder), Tyler Schumpert (second team relief pitcher) and Acosta-Tapia (first team outfielder). Bellevue (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Science & Arts (Okla.) and the University of Northwestern Ohio also had multiple individuals honored.

2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans
First Team       
Pos. Name School Year Hometown
C Dillon White Science & Arts (Okla.) Sr. Sterling, Okla.
C Ernesto Lizardi Wayland Baptist (Texas) Sr. Caguas, Puerto Rico
1B Andrew Warner Columbia (Mo.) Jr. Lee's Summit, Mo.
2B Marcus McCorkle Georgia Gwinnett Jr. Lawrenceville, Ga.
3B Trevor Achenbach Oklahoma Wesleyan Sr. Billings, Mont.
SS Luis Diaz Southeastern (Fla.) Sr. Miami, Fla.
UTL James Land William Carey (Miss.) Sr. Gulfport, Miss.
OF Will Price Oklahoma Wesleyan Sr. Fayetteville, Ark.
OF Derik Bontempo Bellevue (Neb.) Sr. Federal Way, Wash.
OF Christopher Acosta-Tapia* Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. Deaauville Laval, Canada
OF Matthew Jarecki Benedictine (Kan.) Jr. Littleton, Colo.
DH Jordan Harris Tabor (Kan.) So. Tulsa, Okla.
SP Damon Proctor UNOH Sr. Cheboygan, Mich.
SP Kyle Chavez Talladega (Ala.) Sr. St. Petersburg, Fla.
SP Noah Gapp Cumberlands (Ky.) Sr. St. Albert, Alberta
SP Ben McKendall Bellevue (Neb.) Sr. Los Angeles, Calif.
RP Austin Marchant Grand View (Iowa) Jr. Indianola, Iowa
         
* National Player of the Year      
         
Second Team       
Pos. Name School Year Hometown
C Justin Morhardt Bryan (Tenn.) Jr. Winsted, Conn.
C Jonah Jarrard The Master's (Calif.) Jr. Rosemead, Calif.
1B Glen McClain Indiana Tech So. Fremont, Ind.
2B Jalin Lawson Central Baptist (Ark.) Sr. Troy, Ala.
3B Matt Bandor Indiana Tech Jr. Fort Wayne, Ind.
SS Jeff Cardenas UNOH Sr. Fort Wayne, Ind.
UTL Austin Krajnak Cumberland (Tenn.) Sr. Little Elm, Texas
OF Dustyn Macaluso Central Methodist (Mo.) Sr. Sacramento, Calif.
OF Tanner Levine WVU Tech (W.Va.) Sr. Long Beach, Calif.
OF Jared Baker Oklahoma City Sr. Edmond, Okla.
OF Jordan Getzelman Menlo (Calif.) Jr. Crystal Lake, Ill.
DH Chris Mangus IU South Bend (Ind.) Sr. Niles, Mich.
SP Daniel Garmendia Keiser (Fla.) Jr. Miami, Fla.
SP Grant Wolfram Davenport (Mich.) So. Hamilton, Mich.
SP Enrique Zamora Reinhardt (Ga.) Sr. Hammond, Ind.
SP Francis Ventura Science & Arts (Okla.) Jr. Yonkers, N.Y.
RP Tyler Shumpert Oklahoma Wesleyan Jr. Oak Ridge, Texas
         
Honorable Mention       
Pos. Name School    
OF Erik Williams Bluefield (Va.)    
SP Connor Noble British Columbia    
SP Michael Lopez Clarke (Iowa)    
C T.J. Condon Faulkner (Ala.)    
SP Israel Fuentes Faulkner (Ala.)    
C John Gardner Friends (Kan.)    
SP Ryan Baca Friends (Kan.)    
OF Rodney Tennie Georgia Gwinnett    
OF Jean Figueroa Georgia Gwinnett    
SP Andrew Kuta Hastings (Neb.)    
OF Cameron Baranek Hope International (Calif.)    
1B Andrew Gross Houston-Victoria (Texas)    
SP Ty Parquette Judson (Ill.)    
1B Peyton Deiters Kansas Wesleyan    
1B J.J. Robinson Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)    
SP Fernando Martinez LSU Alexandria (La.)    
SP Tyler Tognarine Lyon (Ark.)    
INF Taylor Grzelakowski Madonna (Mich.)    
SP Matt Burleton Marian (Ind.)    
1B Brady Nygaard Mayville State (N.D.)    
SS Julian Jarrard Menlo (Calif.)    
SP Jason Alexander Menlo (Calif.)    
SP Mason Klotz Middle Georgia State    
OF Cole Gray Midland (Neb.)    
SP Torrey Escamilla Midland (Neb.)    
3B Nate DeChaine Morningside (Iowa)    
SP Matt Young Oklahoma City    
SP Daryin Lewis Rio Grande (Ohio)    
SP Kade Wagner Southeastern (Fla.)    
RP John Jaeger Southeastern (Fla.)    
2B Michael Centeno St. Thomas (Fla.)    
2B Jared Adkins Taylor (Ind.)    
3B Nathan Targgart Taylor (Ind.)    
3B Colin Ridout Tennessee Wesleyan    
OF Kyle Fisher UNOH    