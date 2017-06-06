2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans Announced
The first and second teams are also recognized as ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The ABCA began recognizing All-Americans in 1949 and named the first ABCA NAIA All-America team in 1969.
Acosta-Tapia, who is the second-straight Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year to win the national award, ended the year leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.
Oklahoma Wesleyan led all institutions with four All-Americans – Trevor Achenbach (first team third baseman), Will Price (first team outfielder), Tyler Schumpert (second team relief pitcher) and Acosta-Tapia (first team outfielder). Bellevue (Neb.), Indiana Tech, Science & Arts (Okla.) and the University of Northwestern Ohio also had multiple individuals honored.2017 NAIA Baseball All-Americans
|First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|C
|Dillon White
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Sr.
|Sterling, Okla.
|C
|Ernesto Lizardi
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Sr.
|Caguas, Puerto Rico
|1B
|Andrew Warner
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Jr.
|Lee's Summit, Mo.
|2B
|Marcus McCorkle
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Jr.
|Lawrenceville, Ga.
|3B
|Trevor Achenbach
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Sr.
|Billings, Mont.
|SS
|Luis Diaz
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Sr.
|Miami, Fla.
|UTL
|James Land
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Sr.
|Gulfport, Miss.
|OF
|Will Price
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Sr.
|Fayetteville, Ark.
|OF
|Derik Bontempo
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Sr.
|Federal Way, Wash.
|OF
|Christopher Acosta-Tapia*
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Jr.
|Deaauville Laval, Canada
|OF
|Matthew Jarecki
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Jr.
|Littleton, Colo.
|DH
|Jordan Harris
|Tabor (Kan.)
|So.
|Tulsa, Okla.
|SP
|Damon Proctor
|UNOH
|Sr.
|Cheboygan, Mich.
|SP
|Kyle Chavez
|Talladega (Ala.)
|Sr.
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|SP
|Noah Gapp
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Sr.
|St. Albert, Alberta
|SP
|Ben McKendall
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Sr.
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|RP
|Austin Marchant
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Jr.
|Indianola, Iowa
|* National Player of the Year
|Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|C
|Justin Morhardt
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|Jr.
|Winsted, Conn.
|C
|Jonah Jarrard
|The Master's (Calif.)
|Jr.
|Rosemead, Calif.
|1B
|Glen McClain
|Indiana Tech
|So.
|Fremont, Ind.
|2B
|Jalin Lawson
|Central Baptist (Ark.)
|Sr.
|Troy, Ala.
|3B
|Matt Bandor
|Indiana Tech
|Jr.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|SS
|Jeff Cardenas
|UNOH
|Sr.
|Fort Wayne, Ind.
|UTL
|Austin Krajnak
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Sr.
|Little Elm, Texas
|OF
|Dustyn Macaluso
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Sr.
|Sacramento, Calif.
|OF
|Tanner Levine
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Sr.
|Long Beach, Calif.
|OF
|Jared Baker
|Oklahoma City
|Sr.
|Edmond, Okla.
|OF
|Jordan Getzelman
|Menlo (Calif.)
|Jr.
|Crystal Lake, Ill.
|DH
|Chris Mangus
|IU South Bend (Ind.)
|Sr.
|Niles, Mich.
|SP
|Daniel Garmendia
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Jr.
|Miami, Fla.
|SP
|Grant Wolfram
|Davenport (Mich.)
|So.
|Hamilton, Mich.
|SP
|Enrique Zamora
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Sr.
|Hammond, Ind.
|SP
|Francis Ventura
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Jr.
|Yonkers, N.Y.
|RP
|Tyler Shumpert
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Jr.
|Oak Ridge, Texas
|Honorable Mention
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|OF
|Erik Williams
|Bluefield (Va.)
|SP
|Connor Noble
|British Columbia
|SP
|Michael Lopez
|Clarke (Iowa)
|C
|T.J. Condon
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|SP
|Israel Fuentes
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|C
|John Gardner
|Friends (Kan.)
|SP
|Ryan Baca
|Friends (Kan.)
|OF
|Rodney Tennie
|Georgia Gwinnett
|OF
|Jean Figueroa
|Georgia Gwinnett
|SP
|Andrew Kuta
|Hastings (Neb.)
|OF
|Cameron Baranek
|Hope International (Calif.)
|1B
|Andrew Gross
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|SP
|Ty Parquette
|Judson (Ill.)
|1B
|Peyton Deiters
|Kansas Wesleyan
|1B
|J.J. Robinson
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|SP
|Fernando Martinez
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|SP
|Tyler Tognarine
|Lyon (Ark.)
|INF
|Taylor Grzelakowski
|Madonna (Mich.)
|SP
|Matt Burleton
|Marian (Ind.)
|1B
|Brady Nygaard
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|SS
|Julian Jarrard
|Menlo (Calif.)
|SP
|Jason Alexander
|Menlo (Calif.)
|SP
|Mason Klotz
|Middle Georgia State
|OF
|Cole Gray
|Midland (Neb.)
|SP
|Torrey Escamilla
|Midland (Neb.)
|3B
|Nate DeChaine
|Morningside (Iowa)
|SP
|Matt Young
|Oklahoma City
|SP
|Daryin Lewis
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|SP
|Kade Wagner
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|RP
|John Jaeger
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|2B
|Michael Centeno
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|2B
|Jared Adkins
|Taylor (Ind.)
|3B
|Nathan Targgart
|Taylor (Ind.)
|3B
|Colin Ridout
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|OF
|Kyle Fisher
|UNOH