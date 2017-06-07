2017 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Postseason Poll

National Champion Lewis-Clark State ends the year at No. 1

June 07, 2017

For the third-straight season, Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) holds the No. 1 spot in the postseason edition of the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Warriors claimed all 14 first-place votes and 374 total points en route to their 59th top ranking since 2000.

Top 25 Highlights

• Lewis-Clark State won its third-straight and 19th all-time World Series title last Friday with a 6-4 victory over Faulkner (Ala.). The showdown marked the first time that the same two teams have played in the final in consecutive years since the Warriors and Oklahoma City faced off in 2002 and 2003.

• Lewis-Clark State was last ranked No. 1 in the 2017 Preseason Poll.

• The Warriors own the longest active streak in the Top 25 at 163-straight mentions.

• Rounding out the top five are No. 2 Faulkner, No. 3 Oklahoma City, No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 5 The Master's (Calif.).

• Three teams have been ranked No. 1 this season: Faulkner, Lewis-Clark State and Oklahoma City.

• There were three newcomers to join the Top 25 – No. 5 The Master's, No. 10 Hope International (Calif.) and No. 20 Huntington (Ind.). The Master's and Hope International both reached the World Series, while Huntington lost in the championship game of the Montgomery Bracket of the National Championship Opening Round.

• The Top 25 mention is the first in program history for Hope International. The Royals, who completed their second season of varsity play in 2017, ended the season with a 35-18 record.

• Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 59 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: Oklahoma City (34), Faulkner (13), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and Tennessee Wesleyan (2).

• The Sun Conference, Sooner Athletic Conference and Southern States Athletic Conference lead all leagues with three teams represented each.

• Fifteen-of-18 conferences have at least one school represented in the poll.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team's ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• Frequency of polls occur by-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between ratings periods.

RANK PRVS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 16 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (14) 40-14 374 2 4 Faulkner (Ala.) 54-12 362 3 1 Oklahoma City 50-10 347 4 20 William Carey (Miss.) 45-20 339 5 NR The Master's (Calif.) 41-23 320 6 9 Missouri Baptist 45-16 307 7 5 Keiser (Fla.) 43-21 303 8 19 Science & Arts (Okla.) 45-17 296 9 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan 51-12 279 10 RV Hope International (Calif.) 35-18 261 11 2 Bellevue (Neb.) 51-11 251 12 8 Southeastern (Fla.) 50-11 239 13 10 Middle Georgia State 46-16 196 14 14 Georgia Gwinnett 40-21 194 15 21 IU Southeast (Ind.) 48-15 193 16 7 University of Northwestern Ohio 44-12 188 17 13 Tabor (Kan.) 44-17 175 18 10 Tennessee Wesleyan 41-20 165 19 6 Clarke (Iowa) 46-14 159 T20 18 Indiana Tech 44-14 148 T20 RV Huntington (Ind.) 35-13 148 22 23 Campbellsville (Ky.) 36-21 136 23 12 Texas Wesleyan 47-15 131 24 17 Webber International (Fla.) 39-17 104 25 15 Central Methodist (Mo.) 42-17 64

Mayville State (N.D.) (No. 22); Biola (Calif.) (No. 24); Point (Ga.) (No. 25)Davenport (Mich.) 56; Midland (Neb.) 44; Mayville State (N.D.) 40; Cumberlands (Ky.) 31; Friends (Kan.) 28; Bryan (Tenn.) 28; Biola (Calif.) 23; St. Thomas (Fla.) 13; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 13; LSU Shreveport (La.) 13; Vanguard (Calif.) 5.