National Eligibility Committee

June 20, 2017

In this week's brief, we will discuss the National Eligibility Committee and the role they play within the association.

The Council of Faculty Athletics Representatives appoints five committee members to the National Eligibility Committee. These members serve as the official body to provide interpretations of the bylaws and provide exceptions to the bylaws. Members of the NEC are from all across the country, possess years of experience working as Faculty Athletics Representatives and or Conference Eligibility Chairs, and are experts in the rules of the NAIA.

A member of the NEC may serve a term of five years; with the option of serving two consecutive terms. Additionally, a chair of the committee is elected to serve a two-year term with no limit to the number of terms as chair the member may serve.

The NEC serves many facets with the members of the NAIA. As gatekeepers of the bylaws, it is the NEC's responsibility to apply eligibility rules as voted on and implemented by the NAIA membership.

One of the most known role of the NEC is their ability to provide exceptions to a standard rule. The NEC understands that in certain circumstances, a request for an exception must be made on behalf of a student, sport program, or even an NAIA institution. These requests for an exceptional ruling are made on a case by case basis. For more information on requesting an exceptional ruling to a standard rule, please read the brief published on October 20, 2015 titled Requesting an Exception to a Standing Rule, or visit Article V, Section L in the handbook.

Another role of the NEC is to rule on cases when an ineligible student-athlete competes for an NAIA institution. Per NAIA bylaws Article VI, Section C of the NAIA handbook, a number of penalties may be given to an institution due to an ineligible student-athlete. The NEC is responsible for reviewing the self-report violation from the institution and providing penalties that fit the violation reported.

Finally, the NEC also serves to provide guidance to the membership in the form of interpretations of the bylaws or approvals of domestic exchange programs. An example of this is when an institution's own policies or procedures may not fully align with an NAIA bylaw. This may be seen in how an academic program is implemented throughout an academic year. The NEC may provide an interpretation, specific to the institution, which can provide the opportunity for the academic program or an institution's policy to meet the NAIA bylaws.

